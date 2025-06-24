US House of Representatives bans WhatsApp on official devices: reasons revealed

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 60 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 3110 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 15180 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 27451 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 24375 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 30437 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 48661 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 57370 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 216655 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 119928 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.3m/s
73%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 46067 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 64438 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 57594 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 56065 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 39997 views
Publications
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 4082 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 56022 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 216655 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 158539 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 207212 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 73491 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 153815 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 277304 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 145735 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 143687 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

US House of Representatives bans WhatsApp on official devices: reasons revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

The US House of Representatives banned the use of WhatsApp on government devices starting June 30 due to privacy risks and a lack of transparency regarding data protection. Meta, the company that owns the messenger, disagrees with this decision, emphasizing end-to-end encryption of messages and a higher level of security compared to other permitted applications.

US House of Representatives bans WhatsApp on official devices: reasons revealed

The US House of Representatives has banned the use of the WhatsApp messenger on government devices due to privacy risks. This was reported by UNN citing the Financial Times.

Details

According to an official memorandum reviewed by the Financial Times, House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor announced restrictions on the use of WhatsApp on government laptops and phones starting June 30.

The memo states that the ban was introduced due to "a lack of transparency regarding how (WhatsApp, - ed.) protects user data, the absence of encryption for stored data, and potential security risks associated with its use."

House employees are instructed to delete the application if it is already installed and not to install it in the future.

Catherine Szpindor emphasized the importance of protecting sensitive information.

Protecting the House of Representatives is our top priority, and we are always monitoring and analyzing potential cybersecurity risks that could jeopardize the data of House members and their staff

– stated the Chief Administrative Officer of the US House of Representatives.

She added that such measures are part of a regular audit of digital tools.

We regularly review the list of applications approved by the House of Representatives and make changes to it if we deem it necessary

– noted Szpindor.

Currently, the list of approved applications includes Microsoft Teams, Signal, iMessage, Apple's FaceTime, and Amazon-owned Wickr.

Meta's Position

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, sharply criticized the US Congress's position.

We most strongly disagree with this characterization

– stated a Meta spokesperson.

They emphasized that the messenger meets high security standards.

WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted by default

 – said a Meta company spokesperson.

He added that "this means that neither the company nor third parties can read them" and that "the platform offers a higher level of security than most applications on the list approved by the CAO."

The company also emphasized that WhatsApp is allowed for official use in the US Senate.

Reference

Meta acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion. One of its co-founders, Brian Acton, left the company in 2017 due to disagreements over privacy policy. He later co-founded a competitor – the Signal messenger.

Recall

Meta is increasingly cooperating with the US military. In November, the company allowed the military to use its Llama artificial intelligence, and last month announced a partnership with the defense company Anduril in the field of mixed reality.

In addition, Meta's Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth stated that he accepted the military rank of lieutenant colonel in the new US Army Reserve Executive Innovation Corps.

Meta introduces advertising in WhatsApp and promises to make it unobtrusive16.06.25, 17:29 • 2650 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyPoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Amazon
Signal
United States Army
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Financial Times
Apple Inc.
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9