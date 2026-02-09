Nicaragua cancels visa-free regime for Cubans, closing migration route to the US

The Nicaraguan government officially revoked visa-free entry for Cuban citizens on February 8, effectively eliminating one of the most popular routes for illegal migration to the United States. This decision was made amid colossal diplomatic and economic pressure from the Donald Trump administration on Latin American countries to curb migration flows in the Western Hemisphere. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

In recent years, Nicaragua has served as a strategic hub for Cubans trying to reach the United States. The scheme was well-established: migrants would fly to Managua, where they would be met by smugglers, and then travel through Central America and Mexico to the US land border.

The suspension of the visa waiver, confirmed by officials in Managua to the Associated Press, makes this route virtually impossible for most island residents.

Experts note that President Daniel Ortega previously used open borders for Cubans and Haitians as a kind of "demographic weapon" against Washington. However, the situation changed after recent White House threats to impose harsh tariffs on countries that facilitate migration or support Cuba's energy stability.

This is a step that fully aligns with Washington's new vision for security in the region