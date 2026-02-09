$43.140.00
February 8, 07:59 PM • 8446 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 19827 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 23538 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 24387 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 25508 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 21894 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 15168 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12444 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24675 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38851 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Nicaragua cancels visa-free regime for Cubans, closing migration route to the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Nicaragua canceled visa-free entry for Cubans on February 8, making illegal migration to the US more difficult. This decision was made under pressure from the Trump administration to curb migration flows.

Nicaragua cancels visa-free regime for Cubans, closing migration route to the US

The Nicaraguan government officially revoked visa-free entry for Cuban citizens on February 8, effectively eliminating one of the most popular routes for illegal migration to the United States. This decision was made amid colossal diplomatic and economic pressure from the Donald Trump administration on Latin American countries to curb migration flows in the Western Hemisphere. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

In recent years, Nicaragua has served as a strategic hub for Cubans trying to reach the United States. The scheme was well-established: migrants would fly to Managua, where they would be met by smugglers, and then travel through Central America and Mexico to the US land border.

Trump announced the cessation of Mexican oil supplies to Cuba under US pressure03.02.26, 04:20 • 4975 views

The suspension of the visa waiver, confirmed by officials in Managua to the Associated Press, makes this route virtually impossible for most island residents.

Experts note that President Daniel Ortega previously used open borders for Cubans and Haitians as a kind of "demographic weapon" against Washington. However, the situation changed after recent White House threats to impose harsh tariffs on countries that facilitate migration or support Cuba's energy stability.

US court overturns decision to terminate legal status of 60,000 immigrants01.01.26, 09:16 • 10215 views

This is a step that fully aligns with Washington's new vision for security in the region

– international observers comment on the situation.

Deepening crisis in relations: US accuses Cuba of interfering with diplomat's work in Havana02.02.26, 03:48 • 5579 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Cuba
Mexico
Donald Trump
United States