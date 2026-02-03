Trump announced the cessation of Mexican oil supplies to Cuba under US pressure

US President Donald Trump announced that Mexico would cease oil supplies to Cuba, a result of Washington's increased sanctions pressure on Havana. On Monday, February 2, the White House chief confirmed that after his negotiations with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and the signing of an executive order on customs restrictions, a key energy channel for the island had been effectively cut off. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Last week, Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing the imposition of high import tariffs against any country that directly or indirectly supplies oil to Cuba.

This move presented Mexico with a choice: continue humanitarian support for Havana or maintain duty-free trade with the US. According to Trump, after his direct appeal to Sheinbaum, the Mexican side agreed to stop energy shipments.

I told her, "Look, we don't want you sending oil there." And she didn't send it. — Trump told reporters, emphasizing that Cuba now has "no money, no oil."

Threat of humanitarian collapse on the island

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, commenting on the cancellation of the last fuel shipment, called it a "sovereign decision," but warned that US actions could provoke a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Cuba. According to Kpler analysts, due to the blockade of Venezuela and the cessation of Mexican supplies, the island has only 15-20 days of oil reserves left. Already, in many regions of Cuba, daily power outages last up to 12 hours, threatening the operation of hospitals and water supply systems.

