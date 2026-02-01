"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergency

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez declared an "international state of emergency" due to the situation in relations with the United States. He announced this on the social network X, informs UNN.

Details

According to the diplomat, the people of Cuba, with the solidarity of the international community, believe that the situation regarding the US government constitutes an "unusual and extraordinary threat, which wholly or largely originates from the anti-Cuban neo-fascist right wing of the United States."

For the national security and foreign policy of all countries, international peace and security, and for the survival of humanity in the face of nuclear threat and climate change - wrote Rodríguez.

Context

Earlier, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency due to a threat from Cuba, introducing a new tariff system. This will allow the US to impose tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba. The state of emergency was introduced "amid a deep economic crisis in Cuba," where mass power outages and food shortages have begun due to a lack of fuel.

Trump openly called on the Iranian and Cuban authorities to "make a deal before it's too late," hinting at the possibility of even tougher measures if democratic reforms are rejected.

