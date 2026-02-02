Deepening crisis in relations: US accuses Cuba of interfering with diplomat's work in Havana

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 10235 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 19432 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 38176 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 25693 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 33928 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 26832 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 44699 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 60814 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38882 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 36165 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−19°
1.2m/s
80%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi scheduled for mid-week by agreement of the parties - MediaFebruary 1, 04:00 PM • 7470 views
The Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border will open tomorrow, but with restrictionsFebruary 1, 04:14 PM • 3814 views
Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout UkraineFebruary 1, 04:27 PM • 5670 views
The first 10,000 "Warmth Packages" were received by residents of Kyiv and the region: what's insideFebruary 1, 04:40 PM • 9088 views
12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with miners08:52 PM • 3846 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 60210 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 88139 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 65236 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 71973 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 72833 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Ali Khamenei
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 19667 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 30528 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 33071 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 35864 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 37671 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
Gold

Deepening crisis in relations: US accuses Cuba of interfering with diplomat's work in Havana

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The United States has accused Cuba of interfering with the work of its top diplomat in Havana after he was intimidated by Cubans. The US State Department demanded that Havana stop sending individuals to interfere with the diplomatic work of US Chargé d'Affaires Mike Hammer.

Deepening crisis in relations: US accuses Cuba of interfering with diplomat's work in Havana

The United States has accused Cuba of interfering with the work of its chief diplomat in Havana after small groups of Cubans allegedly intimidated him during meetings with residents and church representatives outside the capital. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that amid rising tensions between the two countries, the US State Department accused the Cuban government on social media of "failed intimidation tactics" and demanded that Havana stop "sending individuals to interfere with the diplomatic work" of US Chargé d'Affaires Mike Hammer.

Hammer, a career diplomat who arrived in Cuba in late 2024, has traveled extensively around the island to meet with political dissidents, Catholic Church representatives, and others. The Cuban government accuses him of seeking to stir up unrest

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that on Saturday, Hammer published a video describing "probable harassment" after meeting with local church leaders.

When I left the parish, several communists, undoubtedly frustrated with how badly the revolution was going, shouted obscenities at me

- the diplomat said.

Subsequently, several more videos appeared, showing small groups of people in two locations during night power outages, mocking Hammer with shouts of "Murderer!" and "Imperialist!".

The media adds that the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs last year reprimanded Hammer for behavior it called "interventionist" and claimed that he incited Cubans to commit crimes and attacks against the state. The US Embassy denies these accusations and claims that Hammer is simply doing his job.

Context

The other day, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency due to the threat from Cuba, introducing a new tariff system. This will allow the US to impose tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba.

In response, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez declared an "international state of emergency" due to the situation in relations with the United States.

Cuba has 15-20 days of oil reserves left due to Trump's energy blockade30.01.26, 07:34 • 4749 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Cuba
United States Department of State
Donald Trump