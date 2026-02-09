$43.140.00
February 8, 07:59 PM • 9248 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 20887 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 24522 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 25131 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 26121 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 22239 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 15354 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12515 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24727 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38926 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Milorad Dodik
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Dassault Rafale

Mexico sent two ships with humanitarian aid and food to Cuba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Two military ships carrying humanitarian aid departed from Mexico to Cuba. Thus, the Mexican government continues a long history of solidarity between the countries.

Mexico sent two ships with humanitarian aid and food to Cuba

The Mexican government has deployed two warships to deliver 800 tons of food to Cuba, where the food situation has become critical. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The vessels departed from the port of Veracruz and are expected to arrive in Havana in four days. The first ship is transporting 500 tons of rice, beans, and hygiene products, while the second is carrying almost 300 tons of powdered milk.

Mexico may stop oil supplies to Cuba due to Trump's threats24.01.26, 03:47 • 8991 view

Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called this gesture part of a "long history of solidarity" between the countries. Currently, another 1,500 tons of products are awaiting shipment.

Mexico's Geopolitical Balancing Act

The food supply allows Mexico to support Cuba while avoiding direct US sanctions, which primarily target the energy sector. The aid has become especially important after the cessation of fuel support from Venezuela. Mexico is betting on the humanitarian aspect to prevent a food catastrophe in the region. 

Trump announced the cessation of Mexican oil supplies to Cuba under US pressure03.02.26, 04:20 • 4975 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Cuba
charity
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Venezuela
United States