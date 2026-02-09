Mexico sent two ships with humanitarian aid and food to Cuba
Two military ships carrying humanitarian aid departed from Mexico to Cuba. Thus, the Mexican government continues a long history of solidarity between the countries.
The Mexican government has deployed two warships to deliver 800 tons of food to Cuba, where the food situation has become critical. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
The vessels departed from the port of Veracruz and are expected to arrive in Havana in four days. The first ship is transporting 500 tons of rice, beans, and hygiene products, while the second is carrying almost 300 tons of powdered milk.
Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called this gesture part of a "long history of solidarity" between the countries. Currently, another 1,500 tons of products are awaiting shipment.
Mexico's Geopolitical Balancing Act
The food supply allows Mexico to support Cuba while avoiding direct US sanctions, which primarily target the energy sector. The aid has become especially important after the cessation of fuel support from Venezuela. Mexico is betting on the humanitarian aspect to prevent a food catastrophe in the region.
