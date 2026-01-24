Mexico may stop oil supplies to Cuba due to Trump's threats

The administration of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has initiated an internal policy review regarding energy support for Havana amidst radical statements from the White House. Following the cessation of Venezuelan imports, Mexico remained a key donor to the Caribbean island, but fears of economic and military reprisals from the United States are causing Mexico City to hesitate on further cooperation. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

The situation escalated after Washington blocked oil tankers in Venezuela, effectively depriving Cuba of its primary fuel source. Donald Trump clearly outlined his position on social media, stating: "NO MORE OIL OR MONEY WILL GO TO CUBA – ZERO!"

Official Washington believes that the communist regime is on the verge of collapse, and a White House representative added: "As the President stated, Cuba is now failing of its own accord... and he strongly advises Cuba to make a deal before it's too late."

Sovereignty versus pragmatism in Sheinbaum's cabinet

Publicly, the Mexican president continues to defend the right to provide international aid, but behind closed doors, the government is considering the possibility of completely stopping or significantly reducing shipments. Sheinbaum has repeatedly emphasized to Reuters that the country "has always been in solidarity with the people of Cuba," and the supply of resources and payment for Cuban medical personnel "are sovereign decisions."

At the same time, it is crucial for Mexico City to maintain constructive relations with Trump to revise the USMCA trade agreement and prevent unilateral US military operations against cartels on Mexican territory.

Risks to regional stability

Further oil supplies put Mexico directly in Washington's crosshairs, which accuses the neighboring country of insufficient efforts to combat drug crime and threatens ground attacks. Any concession to Trump on the Cuban issue could be perceived as weakness, but ignoring the ultimatum threatens Mexico with serious sanctions. Currently, the government is at a crossroads, trying to balance between loyalty to long-standing allies and the need to avoid direct conflict with the new American administration.

