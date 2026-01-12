Mexican President told Trump that US military intervention to fight cartels is unacceptable, and "he understood"

Photo: AP

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a 15-minute phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. During the dialogue, she emphasized that Mexico does not need the intervention of the American armed forces to combat drug cartels, despite Washington's readiness to conduct operations on foreign territory. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Sheinbaum, the conversation took place after Trump's recent statements that "cartels run Mexico" and his proposals to send a military contingent to eliminate them. The Mexican president firmly rejected this initiative, citing the national constitution and principles of territorial integrity.

We told him that so far everything is going very well, that there is no need for it, and besides, there is the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Mexico, and he understood - Sheinbaum said.

She also emphasized that Mexico opposes interference in the internal affairs of other states, which she directly communicated to Trump in the context of recent events around Venezuela.

The risk of direct US intervention in regional conflicts increased after American forces removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. In this context, Trump's comments on the security situation in Mexico and Cuba gained particular importance for Mexico City.

