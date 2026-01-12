$43.080.09
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 4970 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 8382 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 11336 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 20357 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 15840 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17812 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 37079 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36517 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30611 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combat
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Mexican President told Trump that US military intervention to fight cartels is unacceptable, and "he understood"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Mexican President Sheinbaum rejected Donald Trump's proposal for US military intervention to combat cartels. She emphasized Mexico's sovereignty and the unacceptability of interference in internal affairs.

Mexican President told Trump that US military intervention to fight cartels is unacceptable, and "he understood"
Photo: AP

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a 15-minute phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. During the dialogue, she emphasized that Mexico does not need the intervention of the American armed forces to combat drug cartels, despite Washington's readiness to conduct operations on foreign territory. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Sheinbaum, the conversation took place after Trump's recent statements that "cartels run Mexico" and his proposals to send a military contingent to eliminate them. The Mexican president firmly rejected this initiative, citing the national constitution and principles of territorial integrity.

Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure10.01.26, 07:29 • 60000 views

We told him that so far everything is going very well, that there is no need for it, and besides, there is the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Mexico, and he understood

- Sheinbaum said. 

She also emphasized that Mexico opposes interference in the internal affairs of other states, which she directly communicated to Trump in the context of recent events around Venezuela.

Calls to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup are growing due to Trump's threats against Mexico10.01.26, 06:08 • 5810 views

The risk of direct US intervention in regional conflicts increased after American forces removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. In this context, Trump's comments on the security situation in Mexico and Cuba gained particular importance for Mexico City.

Mexico rejects possibility of US military intervention after operation in Venezuela06.01.26, 02:31 • 10001 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nicolas Maduro
Cuba
Mexico
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States