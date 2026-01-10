$42.990.27
Calls to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup are growing due to Trump's threats against Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The international community is discussing a boycott of the 2026 World Cup due to Trump's statements about military operations in Mexico. This caused outrage, as Mexico is a partner in organizing the tournament.

Calls to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup are growing due to Trump's threats against Mexico

The international community is increasingly discussing the possibility of boycotting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The main reason for the tension is the statements by US President Donald Trump about his readiness for military operations against drug cartels in Mexico. This was reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

Trump stated that the US could begin to "attack on land" in Mexico, which he considers to be controlled by cartels. This caused outrage, as Mexico is a partner in organizing the football tournament.

In addition, activists point to the growing danger for visitors due to strict US immigration policies and recent incidents involving ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents.

Public and opinion leaders' reaction

A number of prominent individuals have already publicly refused to attend the tournament:

  • Mohamad Safa, diplomat and director of the Patriotic Vision organization, canceled his tickets, stating that due to ICE actions, "the US has become unsafe to visit."
    • Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential candidate, called on the world to "disassociate from the US," starting with the football championship and the Olympic Games.
      • George Galloway, a British politician, called traveling to the tournament life-threatening.

        FIFA's position

        The situation is complicated by the fact that in 2025, Donald Trump received the first-ever "FIFA Peace Prize." The organization's president, Gianni Infantino, currently maintains unwavering support for the Trump administration, despite calls from activists to reconsider the US's status as a host of the games due to human rights violations and military aggression in Venezuela.

        Experts note that a similar wave of protests resembles the situation around the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but this time it is amplified by a direct threat to the sovereignty of one of the tournament's co-organizers. 

        Stepan Haftko

