$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
02:27 PM • 2840 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
01:04 PM • 9524 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
12:07 PM • 13402 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 15623 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 26353 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
10:07 AM • 17064 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
September 24, 08:38 AM • 29982 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17773 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18082 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 15066 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andrius Kubilius
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
New York City
China
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Diia (service)

Russia wants a world where brute force prevails over international law - President of Latvia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated at the UN General Assembly that Russia seeks a world where brute force prevails over international law. He emphasized that Ukraine is fighting for international order, and Russia has accomplices such as Iran and North Korea.

Russia wants a world where brute force prevails over international law - President of Latvia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs issued a warning statement about Russia's intentions, stating at the UN General Assembly that Moscow "wants a world where brute force prevails over international law," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Russia wants to get what it wants, and... is ready to inflict destruction and suffering on others. Unfortunately, Russia has accomplices, including Iran and North Korea.

- he says.

Rinkēvičs told delegates that "Ukraine is fighting for all of us: for a rules-based international order, for independence and sovereignty, for territorial integrity, so that international borders are not changed by force."

He also criticized Russian "hybrid attacks" and "new provocations" against a number of Eastern European countries, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania.

Speaking about the Gaza Strip, Rinkēvičs talks about the need to "strengthen international cooperation to combat the escalating crisis in the sector," warning that "the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip continues to grow."

"Urgent measures are needed to stop the suffering of the civilian population," he says, adding that "we recognize Israel's legitimate right to self-defense, but it must be exercised in accordance with international law, in particular international humanitarian law."

The President of Latvia also supports the two-state solution to "end the cycle of violence and achieve a just and lasting peace."

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Israel
The Guardian
Latvia
North Korea
Lithuania
Romania
Estonia
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
Iran
Poland