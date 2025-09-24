Russia wants a world where brute force prevails over international law - President of Latvia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs issued a warning statement about Russia's intentions, stating at the UN General Assembly that Moscow "wants a world where brute force prevails over international law," UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Russia wants to get what it wants, and... is ready to inflict destruction and suffering on others. Unfortunately, Russia has accomplices, including Iran and North Korea. - he says.

Rinkēvičs told delegates that "Ukraine is fighting for all of us: for a rules-based international order, for independence and sovereignty, for territorial integrity, so that international borders are not changed by force."

Russia is setting a precedent that armed aggression will help achieve gains - Petr Pavel

He also criticized Russian "hybrid attacks" and "new provocations" against a number of Eastern European countries, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania.

Speaking about the Gaza Strip, Rinkēvičs talks about the need to "strengthen international cooperation to combat the escalating crisis in the sector," warning that "the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip continues to grow."

"Urgent measures are needed to stop the suffering of the civilian population," he says, adding that "we recognize Israel's legitimate right to self-defense, but it must be exercised in accordance with international law, in particular international humanitarian law."

The President of Latvia also supports the two-state solution to "end the cycle of violence and achieve a just and lasting peace."

