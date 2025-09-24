Green light to future aggressors anywhere in the world: Czech President explained why Ukraine cannot be ignored

Turning a blind eye to Ukraine today is a green light for any future aggressor anywhere in the world. This was emphasized by Czech President Petr Pavel during his speech at the UN General Assembly, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Pavel warns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "has significantly changed the global security landscape since the last general debate a year ago," and the world has not become safer than last year.

On the contrary, in a game of smoke and mirrors, Russia continues to attack civilians, civilian infrastructure, foreign diplomatic missions, and recently even our neighboring country, Poland, not forgetting acts of hybrid warfare on our own territory. - he said.

Pavel warns that "Russia still seeks to seize Ukrainian territory and expand its sphere of influence, with the support of China, Iran, North Korea and other countries that help it circumvent sanctions and provide economic or political support."

He says that Russian aggression "threatens to destroy our system of governance, based on mutual respect, equal partnership and the rules we all adhere to."