Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Green light to future aggressors anywhere in the world: Czech President explained why Ukraine cannot be ignored

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Czech President Petr Pavel stated at the UN General Assembly that turning a blind eye to Ukraine today means giving a green light to future aggressors. He emphasized that Russia's invasion has changed the global security landscape, and the world has not become safer.

Green light to future aggressors anywhere in the world: Czech President explained why Ukraine cannot be ignored

Turning a blind eye to Ukraine today is a green light for any future aggressor anywhere in the world. This was emphasized by Czech President Petr Pavel during his speech at the UN General Assembly, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Pavel warns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "has significantly changed the global security landscape since the last general debate a year ago," and the world has not become safer than last year.

On the contrary, in a game of smoke and mirrors, Russia continues to attack civilians, civilian infrastructure, foreign diplomatic missions, and recently even our neighboring country, Poland, not forgetting acts of hybrid warfare on our own territory.

- he said.

Pavel warns that "Russia still seeks to seize Ukrainian territory and expand its sphere of influence, with the support of China, Iran, North Korea and other countries that help it circumvent sanctions and provide economic or political support."

He says that Russian aggression "threatens to destroy our system of governance, based on mutual respect, equal partnership and the rules we all adhere to."

What is happening in Europe today can happen anywhere tomorrow under different circumstances, under the same pretext. ... Turning a blind eye to Ukraine today is a green light for any future aggressor anywhere in the world.

- summarized the President of the Czech Republic.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Petr Pavel
North Korea
China
Ukraine
Iran
Poland