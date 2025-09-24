Russia is setting a precedent that armed aggression will help achieve gains - Petr Pavel

Russia, being a member of the United Nations, sets a dangerous precedent that armed aggression can bring territorial and political gains. Now a similar situation, as in Europe, can happen anywhere on earth, said Czech President Petr Pavel during the general debate of the 80th UN General Assembly, writes UNN.

Details

Russia violates not only the principles of state sovereignty, being a member of the UN. Russia sets a dangerous precedent for all of us, sending signals that armed aggression can bring territorial and political gains, while remaining unpunished. - emphasized Petr Pavel.

Petr Pavel also added that as a result of this war, the governance system built on respect and partnership could be destroyed.

The UN system was created on the premise that its rules are observed by everyone without exception. The consequences of this war threaten to destroy our governance system, which is based on mutual respect, partnership, and the rules we have all accepted. - added Petr Pavel.

He also warned that what is happening in Europe now could happen anywhere in the world.

What is happening in Europe today can now happen anywhere. Under different circumstances, but using the same pretexts. - warned the Czech leader.

Addition

Petr Pavel stated that NATO should respond to Russia's violations militarily. He also clarified that a military response could include shooting down a Russian plane.