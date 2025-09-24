$41.380.00
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 6664 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 12254 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 14480 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
11:04 AM • 24451 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 16720 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 28909 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17634 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17977 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14989 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
+13°
2.7m/s
67%
756mm
Russia is setting a precedent that armed aggression will help achieve gains - Petr Pavel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that Russia, being a member of the UN, is setting a dangerous precedent that armed aggression can bring territorial and political gains. He emphasized that this could destroy the system of governance based on respect and partnership, and a similar situation to that in Europe could happen anywhere on Earth.

Russia, being a member of the United Nations, sets a dangerous precedent that armed aggression can bring territorial and political gains. Now a similar situation, as in Europe, can happen anywhere on earth, said Czech President Petr Pavel during the general debate of the 80th UN General Assembly, writes UNN.

Details

Russia violates not only the principles of state sovereignty, being a member of the UN. Russia sets a dangerous precedent for all of us, sending signals that armed aggression can bring territorial and political gains, while remaining unpunished.

- emphasized Petr Pavel.

Petr Pavel also added that as a result of this war, the governance system built on respect and partnership could be destroyed.

The UN system was created on the premise that its rules are observed by everyone without exception. The consequences of this war threaten to destroy our governance system, which is based on mutual respect, partnership, and the rules we have all accepted.

- added Petr Pavel.

He also warned that what is happening in Europe now could happen anywhere in the world.

What is happening in Europe today can now happen anywhere. Under different circumstances, but using the same pretexts.

- warned the Czech leader.

Addition

Petr Pavel stated that NATO should respond to Russia's violations militarily. He also clarified that a military response could include shooting down a Russian plane.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Petr Pavel
NATO
United Nations
Europe