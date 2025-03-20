Republicans opposed the Trump administration's plans for command in NATO

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16543 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107000 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168766 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106339 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342907 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173439 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144782 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196100 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124824 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108145 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160037 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38082 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85618 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23702 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20567 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 76 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20591 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23724 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38112 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47199 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135792 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Republicans opposed the Trump administration's plans for command in NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12186 views

Chairmen of the House and Senate Committees in the United States opposed the Pentagon's plans to reorganize command in Europe, stating the need for coordination with Congress.

Republicans opposed the Trump administration's plans for command in NATO

Republican chairmen of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Wednesday issued a joint statement criticizing the idea of radically changing the command structure of the U.S. Armed Forces, saying they would "not accept" the changes without coordination with Congress and other agencies, UNN writes, citing The Hill and Axios.

Details

This statement marks one of the first major instances of Republican lawmakers opposing U.S. President Donald Trump during his second term, notes The Hill.

"Republican chairmen on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees fired a warning shot at President Trump on Wednesday, advising him not to interfere with the military structure behind NATO's top command," Axios writes.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) responded to an NBC News article published Tuesday that said the Pentagon was considering dropping its role as Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) as part of a restructuring of commands and headquarters.

"U.S. combat commands are the tip of the American combat spear. Therefore, we are very concerned about reports alleging that [the Department of Defense] is considering unilateral changes on key strategic issues, including a significant reduction of U.S. forces stationed abroad, without coordination with the White House and Congress," the two chairmen said.

"We support President Trump's efforts to ensure that our allies and partners increase their contribution to strengthening our alliance structure, and we support maintaining American leadership abroad. As such, we will not accept significant changes to our combat structure that are made without a rigorous interagency process, coordination with combat commanders and the Joint Staff, and cooperation with Congress. Such steps risk undermining American deterrence around the world and detracting from our negotiating positions with America's adversaries," Rogers and Wicker said.

The statement said that the chairmen of the influential committees, which oversee the development of annual military and defense bills, could use the "power of the purse" and other legislative tools to combat such changes if the Trump administration goes further.

Addition

According to NBC, a four-star U.S. general has led NATO's military operations in Europe for 75 years. The current SAUCER, Army General Christopher G. Cavoli, is also the head of U.S. European Command and has overseen support for Ukraine.

US may relinquish control over NATO troops in Europe - report19.03.2025, 10:00 • 11840 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Christopher G. Cavoli
The Pentagon
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
