US may relinquish control over NATO troops in Europe - report

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107352 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169005 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106499 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343039 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173495 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144825 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196113 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
67%
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160180 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38246 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85789 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23828 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20691 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16748 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85823 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107352 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169005 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160212 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20717 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23856 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38281 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47244 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135815 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

US may relinquish control over NATO troops in Europe - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11840 views

The Trump administration is considering abandoning the role of commander of NATO troops in Europe. This could signal a US withdrawal from the alliance and reduce Washington's influence in Europe.

US may relinquish control over NATO troops in Europe - report

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering abandoning the role of commander of NATO troops in Europe, NBC News reports, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

"For almost 75 years, it has been clearly an American responsibility to have a four-star US general who will control all NATO military operations in Europe - a command that began with the then World War II hero and future President Dwight D. Eisenhower. But the Trump administration, according to two defense officials familiar with the planning and a Pentagon briefing reviewed by NBC News, is considering changing that," the publication writes.

The Pentagon is conducting a significant restructuring of the combat commands and headquarters of the US Armed Forces. And one of the plans under consideration, according to two defense officials, would include the US abandoning the role of Supreme Allied Commander Europe - known in military parlance as SACEUR. The general who currently holds this position, and is also the head of the US European Command, was the chief commander overseeing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. It is unclear how long such a reorganization may take, and it may be changed by the time it is completed. Congress may also intervene, using the "power of the purse," if members oppose any aspect of the initiative.

Abandoning SACEUR would at least be a major symbolic shift in the balance of power in NATO, an alliance that has defined European security and peace since World War II.

"The United States abandoning the role of Supreme Allied Commander of NATO would be perceived in Europe as a significant signal of withdrawal from the alliance," retired Admiral James Stavridis, who served as SACEUR and head of European Command from 2009 to 2013, wrote in an email.

"This will be a political mistake of epic proportions, and once we give it up, they won't give it back," he wrote. "We will lose enormous influence in NATO, and it will rightly be seen as probably the first step towards a complete withdrawal from the Alliance".

The proposed restructuring comes amid the Trump administration's cuts in spending and personnel in the federal government. And President Donald Trump and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have made it clear that the new administration wants European partners to take more responsibility for the defense of Europe. If the US does abandon SACEUR, other NATO countries will likely have to choose among themselves which country will nominate the commander.

The timing for SACEUR, if it happens, is not yet determined. Army General Chris Cavoli, the current SACEUR, is on a three-year assignment that is scheduled to end this summer.

Five of the army's 11 combat commands could be merged as part of the plan under discussion, two defense officials familiar with the planning said.

The sweeping restructuring plan under consideration may also include two potential changes previously reported by NBC News: merging US European Command and US African Command into a single command based in Stuttgart, Germany, and closing US Southern Command headquarters in Florida with the goal of merging it with US Northern Command.

According to officials familiar with the planning, merging the commands would allow the military to save money by reducing staff with overlapping responsibilities. If all the changes under consideration are implemented, up to $270 million could be saved in the first year, according to a Pentagon briefing reviewed by NBC News. This savings would amount to approximately 0.03% of the Department of Defense's annual budget of $850 billion.

The alleged steps in Europe could reduce American influence there, as the US could lose some access to key naval and air bases in Italy, Germany, Poland and Spain, Hodges said.

If the Pentagon decides to merge AFRICOM and EUCOM into a single command, it would be part of the justification for eliminating the SACEUR role, two US defense officials said, because overseeing such a large territory is already a big enough job for one person, without that person also overseeing NATO military operations.

Pentagon to cut up to 60,000 jobs, fewer than 21,000 have accepted voluntary resignation so far - AP18.03.2025, 20:28 • 15329 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Christopher G. Cavoli
Pete Hegseth
NATO
Donald Trump
Germany
United States
Ukraine
