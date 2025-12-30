Russia's beauty industry is experiencing its worst pre-holiday month in decades

$42.220.15
06:06 PM
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo
07:50 PM
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood
December 30, 01:45 PM
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes
December 29, 03:34 PM
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children
December 29, 08:13 AM
Russia's beauty industry is experiencing its worst pre-holiday month in decades

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

In December 2025, demand for "female beauty" services in Russia decreased by 25–30%, which was the worst indicator in a decade. This is due to the rising cost of living, increased tax burden, and the impact of the war against Ukraine.

Russia's beauty industry is experiencing its worst pre-holiday month in decades

December 2025 became the worst pre-holiday month for the Russian beauty industry in at least a decade – a sharp break for a market where the end of the year traditionally provided peak revenues. The demand for services of "female beauty" masters in Russia in the final month of the year decreased by 25-30%, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

As noted by intelligence, in Russia, consumers are abandoning non-essential spending amid rising living costs, while beauty salons are forced to raise prices due to increased fiscal pressure. Russian women are switching to an economy mode, starting with self-care expenses.

The decline in demand is due to the cumulative effect of several factors: increased tax burden, the war against Ukraine, international sanctions, high rents, and the general increase in the cost of the basic consumer basket. In response to rising costs, some beauty industry professionals are abandoning rented premises and switching to providing services at home. This allows them to keep prices at the usual level, but such "home beauty salons" mostly operate outside the tax field, which leads to a gradual outflow of the economy and middle segments of the industry into the shadows 

- the report says.

Even military uniforms are ordered from China: the Russian fashion industry faces falling demand and store closures28.12.25, 15:15 • 5686 views

The beauty market is just one example of the Kremlin's war economy pressure on non-food industries that previously improved the quality of life. As of the end of the year, every third Russian reduced spending on entertainment and travel. Most of the population refused to visit cafes and restaurants, while 28% stopped spending even on street food. Every fifth began to save on communication services, intelligence adds.

Russians are being pushed into a strict economy mode not only by rising costs but also by deepening uncertainty about the future.

Russian economy enters a phase of controlled chaos - intelligence27.12.25, 05:37 • 6195 views

Antonina Tumanova

