Seized $100,000 from a developer and promised tax evasion: a lawyer and his assistant were served with a notice of suspicion

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers have notified a lawyer and his assistant of suspicion of embezzling 100,000 US dollars from one of the developers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, during June-July 2025, the lawyer organized a scheme for the illegal appropriation of funds from representatives of an enterprise that was undergoing a scheduled tax audit. Having no real powers or opportunities to influence the decisions of the tax authority, the suspect misled business representatives.

He reported false information about alleged tax law violations amounting to about UAH 1 billion and convinced them of his ability to influence tax officials to avoid additional tax assessments. - the post says.

As noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, to create the appearance of awareness, the lawyer referred to specific dates for drawing up the audit report and alleged personal connections with tax service employees.

On July 17, 2025, acting in prior conspiracy with his assistant, the suspect, by deception, received 100,000 US dollars (over 4.18 million hryvnias) from the enterprise's representatives for allegedly assisting in avoiding additional tax assessments. The funds were transferred through an intermediary. - the post says.

A motion has been sent to the court to choose a pre-trial restraint for the lawyer in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 40 million.

His assistant has also been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The prosecutor will petition for his pre-trial restraint in the form of arrest with the possibility of bail of UAH 4 million. - stated the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

Law enforcement officers notified of suspicion of embezzling over 17 tons of fuel to the commander of one of the military units stationed in Donetsk region and his subordinate.