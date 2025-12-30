$42.220.15
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 4928 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 6754 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10083 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 13110 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 18926 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 18114 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 22997 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23541 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30413 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Seized $100,000 from a developer and promised tax evasion: a lawyer and his assistant were served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv

 • 338 views

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a lawyer and his assistant for seizing 100 thousand US dollars from one of the developers. They fraudulently obtained funds for allegedly assisting in avoiding additional tax charges.

Seized $100,000 from a developer and promised tax evasion: a lawyer and his assistant were served with a notice of suspicion
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers have notified a lawyer and his assistant of suspicion of embezzling 100,000 US dollars from one of the developers.

Details

According to the investigation, during June-July 2025, the lawyer organized a scheme for the illegal appropriation of funds from representatives of an enterprise that was undergoing a scheduled tax audit. Having no real powers or opportunities to influence the decisions of the tax authority, the suspect misled business representatives.

He reported false information about alleged tax law violations amounting to about UAH 1 billion and convinced them of his ability to influence tax officials to avoid additional tax assessments.

- the post says.

As noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, to create the appearance of awareness, the lawyer referred to specific dates for drawing up the audit report and alleged personal connections with tax service employees.

On July 17, 2025, acting in prior conspiracy with his assistant, the suspect, by deception, received 100,000 US dollars (over 4.18 million hryvnias) from the enterprise's representatives for allegedly assisting in avoiding additional tax assessments. The funds were transferred through an intermediary.

- the post says.

A motion has been sent to the court to choose a pre-trial restraint for the lawyer in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 40 million.

His assistant has also been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The prosecutor will petition for his pre-trial restraint in the form of arrest with the possibility of bail of UAH 4 million.

- stated the Prosecutor General's Office.

Recall

Law enforcement officers notified of suspicion of embezzling over 17 tons of fuel to the commander of one of the military units stationed in Donetsk region and his subordinate.

Yevhen Ustimenko

