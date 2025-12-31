Appropriated over 60 hectares of land worth UAH 2.3 million: a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified of suspicion

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers have notified a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region of suspicion, who fraudulently seized land plots in the Dnipro district. This crime is provided for by Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As the investigation established, back in November 2023, the man, using forged certificates of inheritance rights, re-registered three farm land plots with a total area of over 60 hectares to controlled acquaintances.

He then planned to resell the said land plots. Their preliminary estimated value is about 2.3 million hryvnias.

Currently, a pre-trial restraint has been chosen for the suspect. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and other persons involved in the criminal scheme are being identified.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from five to twelve years with confiscation of property.

Recall

