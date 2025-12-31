Appropriated over 60 hectares of land worth UAH 2.3 million: a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified of suspicion

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
10:25 AM • 1100 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 1514 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 2314 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 3282 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 8030 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 12410 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 24917 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 58160 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 40602 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34300 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5m/s
78%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 25500 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 19503 views
Ukraine set a record for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in December 2025 - BloombergDecember 31, 02:15 AM • 6108 views
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fireVideoDecember 31, 03:24 AM • 5556 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 11838 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 48354 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 51244 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 46363 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 73511 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 70995 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
António Guterres
George W. Bush
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
China
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 16066 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 58160 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 27317 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 38773 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 52093 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Appropriated over 60 hectares of land worth UAH 2.3 million: a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The man re-registered three farm land plots with a total area of over 60 hectares to controlled acquaintances, using forged inheritance certificates.

Appropriated over 60 hectares of land worth UAH 2.3 million: a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified of suspicion
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Law enforcement officers have notified a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region of suspicion, who fraudulently seized land plots in the Dnipro district. This crime is provided for by Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As the investigation established, back in November 2023, the man, using forged certificates of inheritance rights, re-registered three farm land plots with a total area of over 60 hectares to controlled acquaintances.

He then planned to resell the said land plots. Their preliminary estimated value is about 2.3 million hryvnias.

Currently, a pre-trial restraint has been chosen for the suspect. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and other persons involved in the criminal scheme are being identified.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from five to twelve years with confiscation of property.

Recall

Recently, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale network of fraudulent call centers operating under the guise of international financial companies. In particular, the operation of 27 illegal offices in Kyiv and Odesa, whose victims were citizens of Ukraine and other countries, was stopped.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv