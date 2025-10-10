Venezuela demands urgent UN Security Council meeting over US military actions - WP

The Venezuelan government has appealed to the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting due to recent US military operations in the waters off the country's coast. In a letter addressed to Russia's UN ambassador and Council President Vasily Nebenzya, Venezuela accused the Donald Trump administration of seeking to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro and threatening "peace, security, and stability at regional and international levels." This was reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

The letter states that Venezuela expects a possible "armed attack" in the near future. This appeal came after the US Congress rejected a bill that would have limited Trump's right to use military force against drug traffickers. Since the buildup of naval forces, the US has launched four deadly strikes in the Caribbean, which Washington claims were aimed at drug boats.

Venezuela claims that the fight against drug trafficking is merely a pretext for US operations, and the real goal is "regime change" and control over the country's natural resources. In the letter, Ambassador Samuel Moncada noted that US actions against Venezuela have been ongoing for more than 26 years.

Despite the request not specifying the nationality of the 21 people killed in the attacks, the Venezuelan government confirmed the first attack, initially doubting its authenticity due to a Trump video that was allegedly edited using artificial intelligence. The US administration stated that three of the four attacked boats originated from Venezuelan territory.

Recall

In early September, US military struck a vessel from Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs. 11 people died. President Donald Trump announced that the vessel was acting on behalf of the drug terrorist organization Tren de Aragua.

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro proposed direct talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump a few days after the first US strike on a boat from the South American country, which, according to Trump, was carrying drug traffickers.

The White House rejected Nicolas Maduro's offer to negotiate with Donald Trump. This happened after the buildup of US naval capabilities near Venezuela.

On October 7, Donald Trump instructed his special representative Richard Grenell to cease engagement with Venezuela.

On October 8, the US Department of Justice authorized Trump to strike targets involved in Venezuelan drug cartels.