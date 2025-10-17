First POWs in Trump's war against Venezuela's 'narco-terrorist threat': two people on board a US Navy vessel

After a US Navy attack on a vessel in the Caribbean suspected of drug trafficking, two survivors were airlifted by helicopter to a US ship. The vessel, which was struck on Thursday, sank. This information is reported by UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

US military personnel on board their ship rescued two survivors after attacking a vessel in the Caribbean. The attack was carried out as part of the US fight against drug traffickers. Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the matter, indicates that two more people died. The survivors were rescued and transported to a US Navy vessel by means of a helicopter rescue operation.

What is known about the attack in the Caribbean

The publication notes that "the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment."

US President Donald Trump explained to reporters that the strike was against a "drug submarine, built specifically to transport huge quantities of drugs." But Trump did not comment on how many people died or survived the strike.

According to Reuters sources:

the vessel struck on Thursday was moving underwater and may have been a semi-submersible vessel, similar to a submarine, used by drug traffickers to avoid detection;

the US military organized a helicopter rescue operation to pick up those who survived the attack and transport them back to the US warship.

Addendum

On Wednesday, Trump announced that he had authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. In a letter this week to the 15-member UN Security Council, seen by Reuters, Venezuela's UN Ambassador Samuel Moncada asked the UN to declare US attacks on its coast illegal and to issue a statement in support of Venezuela's sovereignty. Earlier this month, the Pentagon, in a memo seen by Reuters, informed Congress that Trump had determined that the United States was engaged in a "non-mission armed conflict."

Recall

On September 3, the United States military struck a vessel from Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea that was transporting drugs.

In mid-September, US President Donald Trump, on the social network Truth Social, threatened the Venezuelan government, stating that the country must take back all prisoners being expelled from US territory.

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro proposed direct talks with the Donald Trump administration.