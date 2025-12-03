$42.330.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

It's 2025, not 1945: Senator Graham on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham announced the identification of 210 facilities in Russia where Ukrainian children from occupied territories may be held. He emphasized that this is happening in 2025, not 1945, and called for it to be stopped.

It's 2025, not 1945: Senator Graham on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that 210 facilities have been identified in Russia where Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories, who were taken to the Russian Federation, may be located. Graham emphasized that it is now 2025, not 1945. Graham made this statement during special hearings in the US Senate dedicated to the topic of abduction and forced displacement of Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation, as reported by UNN.

Details

If this were one of your children, what would you want from the world? I would want the world to return my child. Is that too much? I don't think so. As for our Russian colleagues, they have 210 facilities that people have identified, 39 places where children undergo direct military training, 130 places where they are re-educated, making them Russians. I'm not making this up. It's 2025, not 1945. This is happening in 2025, and it needs to stop.

- said Graham.

He added that Russia denies abducting Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

"They block monitoring. They have done nothing meaningful to address this issue. They ignore all of us. They say it doesn't exist, and this was an opportunity for Russia to tell its side of the story. They chose not to come. So, this hearing is one of the most important things any of us will do during our time in the Senate. In the House of Representatives, we must ensure justice for people whose children have been abducted by a foreign state. Senator Blumenthal and I have prepared a bill that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism under US law if we do not get these children back. One of the definitions of what makes a country a state sponsor of terrorism concerns kidnapping. And this is kidnapping. So we are trying to unite, all of us, to make Russia a terrorist state because it acts like terrorists. And I hope we can move forward on this soon, and I hope we can find a way to end this bloodshed, but we have to do it right. So we are trying to give our European friends as much information as possible about what we are doing," Graham added.

Recall

A bill has been registered in the US Congress that provides for the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return illegally removed Ukrainian children.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
United States Senate
United States Congress
Lindsey Graham
United States
Ukraine