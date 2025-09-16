Europe has significantly reduced its purchases of Russian oil and gas, but Hungary and Slovakia continue to do so. If they continue to buy Russian oil, there will be consequences. This was stated by US Senator Lindsey Graham, reports UNN.

President Trump is right to demand that Europe stop buying Russian oil. The good news is that Europe has significantly reduced its purchases of Russian oil and gas. When it comes to buying Russian oil, almost everything now depends on Hungary and Slovakia. - Graham wrote.

He expressed hope and expectation that Hungary and Slovakia would soon commit to helping the US stop the bloodshed.

If not, there should and will be consequences. - added Graham.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that EU and NATO countries' purchases of Russian oil must stop immediately.

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato rejected the US call to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine by imposing higher tariffs on Russian oil imports for China and India.