Hungary and Slovakia face serious consequences if they continue to buy Russian oil - Senator Graham
Kyiv • UNN
US Senator Lindsey Graham said that Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to buy Russian oil, will face consequences. He expressed hope that these countries would join the US in stopping the bloodshed.
Europe has significantly reduced its purchases of Russian oil and gas, but Hungary and Slovakia continue to do so. If they continue to buy Russian oil, there will be consequences. This was stated by US Senator Lindsey Graham, reports UNN.
President Trump is right to demand that Europe stop buying Russian oil. The good news is that Europe has significantly reduced its purchases of Russian oil and gas. When it comes to buying Russian oil, almost everything now depends on Hungary and Slovakia.
He expressed hope and expectation that Hungary and Slovakia would soon commit to helping the US stop the bloodshed.
If not, there should and will be consequences.
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that EU and NATO countries' purchases of Russian oil must stop immediately.
Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato rejected the US call to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine by imposing higher tariffs on Russian oil imports for China and India.