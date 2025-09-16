Hungary and Slovakia face serious consequences if they continue to buy Russian oil - Senator Graham

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
04:50 PM • 910 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 10103 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 11118 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 24419 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 39313 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 22430 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 35686 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 35146 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16088 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM • 36918 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
39%
750mm
Popular news
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - PoliticoSeptember 16, 07:25 AM • 34138 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's responseSeptember 16, 10:48 AM • 18448 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto12:18 PM • 13555 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 12549 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 13259 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect04:50 PM • 914 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
03:22 PM • 10106 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 13287 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 39316 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 35687 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
United Kingdom
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma02:15 PM • 5100 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 12571 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 47856 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 46873 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 51520 views
Actual
The Guardian
TikTok
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Hungary and Slovakia face serious consequences if they continue to buy Russian oil - Senator Graham

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

US Senator Lindsey Graham said that Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to buy Russian oil, will face consequences. He expressed hope that these countries would join the US in stopping the bloodshed.

Hungary and Slovakia face serious consequences if they continue to buy Russian oil - Senator Graham

Europe has significantly reduced its purchases of Russian oil and gas, but Hungary and Slovakia continue to do so. If they continue to buy Russian oil, there will be consequences. This was stated by US Senator Lindsey Graham, reports UNN.

President Trump is right to demand that Europe stop buying Russian oil. The good news is that Europe has significantly reduced its purchases of Russian oil and gas. When it comes to buying Russian oil, almost everything now depends on Hungary and Slovakia.

- Graham wrote.

He expressed hope and expectation that Hungary and Slovakia would soon commit to helping the US stop the bloodshed.

If not, there should and will be consequences.

- added Graham.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that EU and NATO countries' purchases of Russian oil must stop immediately.

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato rejected the US call to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine by imposing higher tariffs on Russian oil imports for China and India.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
India
European Union
Slovakia
China
Japan
United States
Hungary
Ukraine