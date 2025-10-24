US Senate prepares for "Russia week" after Trump's sanctions against Russian oil - Politico

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
07:57 AM • 314 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 1124 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 2600 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12083 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 6702 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 11722 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 16482 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 30776 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29297 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29650 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
5m/s
86%
742mm
Popular news
US Senate Committee approves bill to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorismOctober 23, 10:49 PM • 11792 views
Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seizedPhotoOctober 23, 11:15 PM • 12003 views
Ukrainians' housing destruction confirmation via Diia simplified: new rulesOctober 24, 12:39 AM • 7980 views
Germany seeks to protect Rosneft subsidiaries from US sanctions - ReutersOctober 24, 01:38 AM • 11886 views
"He woke up with a knife to his throat": Rapper P. Diddy was attacked in prison02:49 AM • 12538 views
Publications
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12105 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 34419 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 54881 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 47888 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 41930 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Keir Starmer
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
White House
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 1692 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 19723 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 24361 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 34571 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 42761 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

US Senate prepares for "Russia week" after Trump's sanctions against Russian oil - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1446 views

US Senator Lindsey Graham expects the Senate to hold a "Russia week" to consider sanctions bills. This comes after President Trump imposed sanctions on Moscow's energy sector.

US Senate prepares for "Russia week" after Trump's sanctions against Russian oil - Politico

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he expects the Senate to hold a "Russia week." The Senate is considering a vote on sanctions after Trump targeted Russian oil, UNN reports, citing Politico.

Details

Authors of a bipartisan bill to impose broad sanctions on Russia hope the Senate is finally ready to consider their bill after President Donald Trump sanctioned Moscow's energy sector this week.

Lindsey Graham said Congress "must keep the pressure on." He said the Senate could designate a "Russia week" during which several bills related to Russia's war against Ukraine would be considered.

We have the opportunity to create a sanctions regime that will not be subject to legal challenge

- Graham told reporters, explaining why Congress's actions would be more prudent than Trump's unilateral steps.

In addition, Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal suggested that other bills could be considered, including measures to allow frozen Russian assets to be repurposed for use by Ukraine, and the designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

At the same time, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday outside the session that the Senate should advance a "strong, tough sanctions bill."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that U.S. President Donald Trump chose a moderately tough option for sanctions against Russia, targeting the energy sector.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump continues to exert equal pressure on both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
United States Senate
United States Congress
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Chuck Schumer
Ukraine