US Senate prepares for "Russia week" after Trump's sanctions against Russian oil - Politico

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he expects the Senate to hold a "Russia week." The Senate is considering a vote on sanctions after Trump targeted Russian oil, UNN reports, citing Politico.

Details

Authors of a bipartisan bill to impose broad sanctions on Russia hope the Senate is finally ready to consider their bill after President Donald Trump sanctioned Moscow's energy sector this week.

Lindsey Graham said Congress "must keep the pressure on." He said the Senate could designate a "Russia week" during which several bills related to Russia's war against Ukraine would be considered.

We have the opportunity to create a sanctions regime that will not be subject to legal challenge - Graham told reporters, explaining why Congress's actions would be more prudent than Trump's unilateral steps.

In addition, Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal suggested that other bills could be considered, including measures to allow frozen Russian assets to be repurposed for use by Ukraine, and the designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

At the same time, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday outside the session that the Senate should advance a "strong, tough sanctions bill."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that U.S. President Donald Trump chose a moderately tough option for sanctions against Russia, targeting the energy sector.

UNN also reported that Donald Trump continues to exert equal pressure on both Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.