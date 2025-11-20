Trump privately told Senate Majority Leader to 'move forward' on sanctions against Russia - Graham

x.com/LindseyGrahamSC

US Senator Lindsey Graham, co-author of a popular bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia from the Republican Party, said that US President Donald Trump last weekend urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to move forward, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

"On Sunday, when we were playing golf, President Trump told Thune to advance the bill," Graham said, adding that the White House sent him a statement "about two hours ago" that they "approved the bill."

Graham's bill, now supported by more than 80 senators, would allow the US president to impose a 500 percent tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian uranium, gas, and oil.

The South Carolina Republican said a meeting with House and Senate members was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, and "it's very important that we don't fail on this issue."

"If you want Putin to sit at the negotiating table, a successful 28- or 12-point plan is impossible unless Putin believes that we will continue military support for Ukraine and that we will pursue those who buy cheap Russian oil," he said, explaining that Congress must pass the bill to provide "leverage" in negotiations with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Thune supported this position, telling reporters: "We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to give the administration the tools it needs to facilitate and achieve a peaceful settlement between Russia and Ukraine."

He said he was among dozens of senators who consider Graham's bill "an important tool to achieve this goal," although on Wednesday afternoon he noted that the sanctions bill would be faster to pass through Congress if it originated in the House of Representatives, as it generates revenue and must first be considered by that body.

US sanctions against Russia: Congress, with Trump's support, to advance bipartisan bill - Graham