Graham: Trump seeks peace in Ukraine by pushing both sides to negotiate

US President Donald Trump seeks peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine and will do so by pushing both sides. This conviction was expressed on the social network X by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Trump will ensure that Ukraine is a free, sovereign state with a strong ability to defend itself against future aggression.

Too much has been sacrificed for any negotiations to lead to any other outcome. We must all remember that the end of this war is being closely watched, and it cannot encourage others to future aggression. - Graham wrote.

He also called for remembering that Ukrainian children abducted by Putin's Russia must be safely returned home.

Recall

The other day, Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald Trump supported the advancement of a bipartisan bill in Congress on sanctions against Russia.

