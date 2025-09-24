During his visit to the UN, Donald Trump, after several months of statements about the need for peace in eastern Ukraine, effectively shifted responsibility for the war to Europe and NATO, while confirming that Ukraine can restore its borders with their support. This is stated in The Telegraph material, writes UNN.

Details

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New York, Donald Trump expressed an unexpected position on the war in Ukraine.

I think that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, has the opportunity to fight and return all of Ukraine to its original form – he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

According to the American president, with time, patience, and financial support from Europe, and NATO in particular, a return to the original borders from which the war began is a completely possible option. His speech and social media post were perceived as support for Ukraine's victory and the restoration of its territorial integrity.

At the same time, in his statements, Trump avoids promising new aid to Ukraine or increasing pressure on Moscow.

In any case, I wish both countries success. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO so that NATO can do whatever it wants with them. Good luck to everyone! – he noted.

The Telegraph notes that the US president seems to be shifting all responsibility for the continuation of the war to Europe and NATO, avoiding direct commitments regarding further support for Ukraine. He also called Russia a "paper tiger," emphasizing that the real threat from Moscow is limited.

According to experts, such a position indicates Trump's pragmatic approach: he recognizes the possibility of Ukraine's victory, but at the same time distances himself from direct US intervention. This step could be a signal to European allies and Ukraine that the US should only be partially relied upon.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the support of Donald Trump for the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity and emphasized the common desire of both countries to end the war as soon as possible.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump now trusts him more than Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on social network X that President Trump's statement regarding the war in Ukraine, in which he noted that with the support of Europe and American weapons, Ukraine can drive Russia out of its country, is a "turning point."