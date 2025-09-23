$41.380.13
Archive

Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war. Zelenskyy also noted that Trump now trusts him more than Putin.

Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war – Zelenskyy

The head of the White House, Donald Trump, is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees after the war. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the press, writes UNN.

After the war, Donald Trump will provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump now trusts him more than Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Gradually, he realized that Putin was sharing some information that was far from the truth on the battlefield. Now he trusts me much more, because the information that my intelligence has, which we share with our partners, is already different information.

- Zelenskyy said.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine