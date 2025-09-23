Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war – Zelenskyy

The head of the White House, Donald Trump, is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees after the war. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the press, writes UNN.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump now trusts him more than Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.