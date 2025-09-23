Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war – Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the White House, Donald Trump, is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees after the war. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the press, writes UNN.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that US President Donald Trump now trusts him more than Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Gradually, he realized that Putin was sharing some information that was far from the truth on the battlefield. Now he trusts me much more, because the information that my intelligence has, which we share with our partners, is already different information.