Senator Graham called Trump's statement on Ukraine's chances of regaining territories a "turning point"

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
September 23, 07:19 PM • 14040 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 26416 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 23566 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 22955 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 46031 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 25977 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 60991 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42041 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39079 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51790 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
79%
755mm
Popular news
Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with TrumpSeptember 23, 06:37 PM • 10391 views
NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditionsSeptember 23, 06:48 PM • 20315 views
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damagedVideoSeptember 23, 08:05 PM • 9490 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"11:53 PM • 6544 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 5140 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 46024 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 35386 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 51219 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 51238 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 60986 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Switzerland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 19368 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 80366 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 41482 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 56434 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 108169 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
SpaceX Starship
MiG-31
E-6 Mercury

Senator Graham called Trump's statement on Ukraine's chances of regaining territories a "turning point"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham described US President Donald Trump's statement about Ukraine's ability to regain control over its territory within internationally recognized borders as a "turning point."

Senator Graham called Trump's statement on Ukraine's chances of regaining territories a "turning point"

US President Donald Trump's statement on the war in Ukraine, in which he noted that with the support of Europe and American weapons, Ukraine can expel Russia from its country, is a "turning point." Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham wrote about this on social network X, reports UNN.

President Trump's statement on the war in Ukraine, in which he believes that with the support of Europe and American weapons, Ukraine can expel Russia from its country, is a turning point.

- the post says.

According to Graham, "this commitment to continue selling high-quality American weapons to NATO for the benefit of Ukraine dramatically changes the military situation for Russia."

Also, in combination with economic pressure on those who buy cheap Russian oil and gas, such as China, India, and Brazil, it is the best hope for an honorable and just end to the bloodshed.

"President Trump is right in assessing that the Russian economy is under stress, and it will only get worse if we make buying cheap Russian oil and gas toxic for those who choose that path. It's time to stop this bloodshed. Well done, Mr. President," Graham summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine can win the war and also regain all conquered territories.

"Very good conversation": Zelenskyy discussed with Trump "several promising ideas for bringing peace closer"23.09.25, 22:36 • 1708 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
NATO
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine