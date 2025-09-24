Senator Graham called Trump's statement on Ukraine's chances of regaining territories a "turning point"

US President Donald Trump's statement on the war in Ukraine, in which he noted that with the support of Europe and American weapons, Ukraine can expel Russia from its country, is a "turning point." Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham wrote about this on social network X, reports UNN.

President Trump's statement on the war in Ukraine, in which he believes that with the support of Europe and American weapons, Ukraine can expel Russia from its country, is a turning point. - the post says.

According to Graham, "this commitment to continue selling high-quality American weapons to NATO for the benefit of Ukraine dramatically changes the military situation for Russia."

Also, in combination with economic pressure on those who buy cheap Russian oil and gas, such as China, India, and Brazil, it is the best hope for an honorable and just end to the bloodshed.

"President Trump is right in assessing that the Russian economy is under stress, and it will only get worse if we make buying cheap Russian oil and gas toxic for those who choose that path. It's time to stop this bloodshed. Well done, Mr. President," Graham summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine can win the war and also regain all conquered territories.

