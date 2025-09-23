"Very good conversation": Zelenskyy discussed with Trump "several promising ideas for bringing peace closer"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that American leader Donald Trump has accurate information about the situation at the front, and the conversation opened new opportunities for discussing ideas for a faster establishment of peace. He stated this at a press conference after meeting with Trump, as reported by UNN.

I am very grateful to Trump. I cannot share the details now. Trump has very important information regarding the situation at the front. - said Zelenskyy, adding that it is very important that the US President has accurate information about the current situation on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy noted that he discussed with Trump "several promising ideas for bringing peace closer," and hopes that they will yield quick results."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that it is too early to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine from the US, but he will discuss this with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.