07:19 PM
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems

Exclusive

September 23, 12:09 PM
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications
September 23, 10:33 AM
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
September 23, 08:45 AM
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be
September 23, 07:45 AM
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 05:00 AM
"Very good conversation": Zelenskyy discussed with Trump "several promising ideas for bringing peace closer"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump has accurate information about the situation on the front. The discussion with Trump opened new opportunities for accelerating the establishment of peace.

"Very good conversation": Zelenskyy discussed with Trump "several promising ideas for bringing peace closer"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that American leader Donald Trump has accurate information about the situation at the front, and the conversation opened new opportunities for discussing ideas for a faster establishment of peace. He stated this at a press conference after meeting with Trump, as reported by UNN.

I am very grateful to Trump. I cannot share the details now. Trump has very important information regarding the situation at the front.

- said Zelenskyy, adding that it is very important that the US President has accurate information about the current situation on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy noted that he discussed with Trump "several promising ideas for bringing peace closer," and hopes that they will yield quick results."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that it is too early to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine from the US, but he will discuss this with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine