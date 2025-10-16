$41.760.01
Ukrainian Delegation in Washington: Bipartisan US Support – Focus on Return of Ukrainian Children, Military and Economic Cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and the Ukrainian delegation held a series of meetings with US senators in Washington. The negotiations concerned military cooperation, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced a series of productive meetings with American senators in Washington. The negotiations focused on military cooperation, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the return of deported Ukrainian children. Yermak reported this on his Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

According to Yermak, the Ukrainian delegation had the opportunity to communicate with representatives of both parties of Congress.

The Republican Party delegation included Senators Lindsey Graham, Jim Risch, Roger Wicker, Dan Sullivan, and Katie Britt. Richard Blumenthal, Chris Coons, and Sheldon Whitehouse participated from the Democratic Party, and Angus King from the independents.

Key areas of negotiations

The main attention was paid to expanding military and economic cooperation. In particular, it concerned the development of joint production capacities within the framework of the Drone Deal initiative, strengthening Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, which can be financed from frozen Russian assets.

Trump and Zelenskyy grow closer: US and Ukraine gradually build trust after tense months – Politico16.10.25, 16:28 • 1012 views

Separately, the supply of strategic rare earth elements and joint energy projects aimed at strengthening Ukraine's energy independence were discussed.

Yermak emphasized that the sanctions policy will remain a priority.

They also talked about strengthening the sanctions regime: closing loopholes that still allow the Kremlin to buy Western components for its missiles, and limiting revenues from energy sales 

– emphasized the head of the OP.

The issue of children and recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism

A separate topic was the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia. Yermak noted that a bill is already being prepared in Congress that provides for recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return all abducted children.

Separate meetings and gratitude to partners

The Head of the OP also reported on separate meetings with key American lawmakers. We are sincerely grateful to Senator Joni Ernst, a US Army veteran who makes a significant contribution to the issue of defense cooperation between our states, and to Senator Chuck Grassley – Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of the most authoritative Republicans in Congress. His experience is invaluable for ensuring that international sanctions against the aggressor work effectively and transparently  

– Yermak emphasized.

In addition, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, announced a series of strategic meetings of the Ukrainian delegation in Washington. Together with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia, they held negotiations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as the President's National Security Advisor.

The main attention was paid to the security of Europe, ways to stop Russian aggression, and creating preconditions for a just peace.

Meetings were held on Capitol Hill with friends of Ukraine in the US Congress: Senator Kevin Cramer (R, North Dakota); co-chairs of the Ukrainian Congressional Caucus – Brian Fitzpatrick (R, Pennsylvania), Joe Wilson (R, South Carolina), and Marcy Kaptur (D, Ohio); as well as with Mike McCaul (R, Texas) and Tom Suozzi (D, New York). During the meeting, it was emphasized that for victory, Ukraine needs long-range weapons, strengthened air defense, and assistance in the energy sector. We thank the members of Congress for their bipartisan support 

– Markarova reported. 

In addition, the government delegation led by Svyrydenko held negotiations with the new president of Exim Bank USA, John Jovanovic, regarding attracting American investments in the energy sector, infrastructure, logistics, and critical mineral extraction.

"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States16.10.25, 01:25 • 29771 view

Stepan Haftko

