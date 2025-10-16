$41.760.01
Trump and Zelenskyy grow closer: US and Ukraine gradually build trust after tense months – Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

After several months of strained relations, the relationship between the US and Ukrainian presidents, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has improved. A new meeting at the White House is expected to strengthen the partnership rather than lead to another quarrel.

Trump and Zelenskyy grow closer: US and Ukraine gradually build trust after tense months – Politico

Relations between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have noticeably warmed after several months of tension. Despite a high-profile quarrel in the White House and Trump's scandalous meeting with Putin in Alaska, Washington and Kyiv are now demonstrating a course towards rapprochement and a readiness to increase efforts to end the war. This is stated in the Politico article, writes UNN.

Details

According to Politico, at the beginning of the year, the situation in relations between Trump and Zelenskyy was completely different. During a February meeting in the White House, which witnesses called "stormy," Trump and Vance spoke sharply with Zelenskyy. 

You don't have the cards in your hand right now 

– Trump stated.

The situation escalated after Trump's meeting with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. Footage of their friendly conversation on the runway caused alarm in Kyiv and Europe. However, according to sources, the summit did not benefit the Kremlin, and the media's reaction, which called it "Putin's triumph," annoyed even Trump himself.

"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin15.10.25, 23:42 • 24971 view

After that, Washington's tone changed. Ukrainian officials, including the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, held constructive talks in the US, discussing support for Kyiv in winter and possible conditions for negotiations with Moscow.

Ukrainian delegation prepares ground for Zelenskyy-Trump conversation: Ambassador to the US reported details15.10.25, 08:57 • 3216 views

Zelenskyy, according to sources in parliament, expresses cautious optimism, believing that Russia may be preparing its last major offensive and that the prospect of a truce in 2025 is becoming real.

The new personal meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday is expected to be the beginning of a stable partnership, not another quarrel.

Recall

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to working with G7 partners to significantly increase pressure on Russia.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet at the White House on Friday. According to media reports, they will discuss the supply of Tomahawk long-range missiles and additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is thoroughly preparing for the meeting with Trump. The President of Ukraine noted that it is important to discuss sensitive issues at the level of leaders.

Trump stated that Zelenskyy will ask America for Tomahawk missiles during the meeting in Washington this Friday.

Stepan Haftko

