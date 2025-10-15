"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine. He also suggested that Ukraine wants to go on the offensive and promised that he would make a decision on this matter.
US President Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
Details
"All we want from President Putin is to stop this. Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians, because he is killing a lot of Russians," the White House chief said.
He also suggested that Ukraine allegedly wants to go on the offensive.
We will talk to him (President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, - ed.) about the war. And we will talk about what, as I understand it, they want to go on the offensive. I will make a decision on this matter
As is known, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are to meet at the White House on Friday. They will discuss the supply of Tomahawk long-range missiles and additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.
Recall
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is thoroughly preparing for a meeting with Trump. The President of Ukraine noted that it is important to discuss sensitive issues at the level of leaders.
Trump stated that Zelenskyy, during a meeting in Washington this Friday, will ask America for the supply of Tomahawk missiles.
