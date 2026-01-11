"The long night will soon end, help is on the way" - Senator Lindsey Graham addressed Iranians amid protests in the country

American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that the "long night" for Iranians will soon end, and help is on the way. He published a corresponding post on the social network X on Saturday, January 10, after Donald Trump's public assurances about the US's readiness to intervene in the situation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Graham emphasized that the courage of the Iranian people in their fight against repression has been noticed by the US President and supporters of democratic values around the world.

People of Iran: your long nightmare will soon come to an end. Your bravery and determination to end oppression have been noticed by President Trump and all who love freedom - wrote the senator.

He also added that Iranians who sacrifice themselves for change will not be left alone.

The senator explained the meaning of Donald Trump's new political slogan "Make Iran Great Again." According to Graham, this call means the victory of protesters over the country's religious leadership.

He emphasized that Iran cannot be truly great under the rule of the ayatollahs, and the success of the protest movement is a key condition for the revival of the state. Graham separately warned the Tehran authorities against further violence, recalling the determination of the current White House administration.

