Trump plans to punish Biden administration officials for Capitol riot investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

Donald Trump has announced his intention to punish Biden administration officials involved in the investigation of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. He accuses them of espionage and falsifying the 2020 election, citing unknown documents.

US President Donald Trump wants to punish officials from the Biden administration involved in the investigation into the January 6 Capitol assault by Trump supporters. At the time, suspects were detained for attempting to alter the outcome of the 2021 election. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, as reported by The Hill, writes UNN.

Details

In the post, Trump again lashed out at specific officials – former FBI Director James Smith, former US Attorney General Merrick Garland, former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and Special Counsel Jack Smith, who oversaw the investigation into Trump's illegal retention of classified documents and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

They spied on senators and members of Congress, even wiretapped their calls. They rigged and falsified the results of the 2020 presidential election. These ultra-left lunatics must be held accountable for their illegal and highly unethical actions.

- Trump stated.

This time, Trump referred to some documents that allegedly serve as evidence, but it is unknown what documents he is referring to. Journalists sent an inquiry about this to the White House press service.

Earlier in October, the Senate Judiciary Committee published an unclassified document indicating that the FBI was interested in phone conversations of 9 Republican members of Congress in 2023 in the context of the investigation into the events of January 6. This included Lindsey Graham, Bill Hagerty, and Josh Hawley.

Recall

On his first day back in office in 2025, Trump issued an executive order for a comprehensive pardon, pardoning almost all of the more than 1,500 defendants who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and commuting the sentences of 14 others.

Olga Rozgon

