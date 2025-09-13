US Congress proposes to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism due to the abduction of Ukrainian children

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
07:25 PM • 5248 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 12498 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 12073 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 21204 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 28837 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 30087 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 27942 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22992 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32241 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20248 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
46%
757mm
Popular news
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General StaffSeptember 12, 01:02 PM • 16982 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 13831 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 13471 views
This year, Kinzhal missiles often hit not where the Russian Federation wants - sources in the General StaffSeptember 12, 04:09 PM • 6266 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors05:22 PM • 9204 views
Publications
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors05:22 PM • 9208 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 13473 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 21206 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 13833 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 28840 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 28840 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 36445 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 83885 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 45495 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 51135 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
The New York Times

US Congress proposes to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism due to the abduction of Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

A bill has been registered in the US Congress to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return illegally deported Ukrainian children. The initiators of the document were Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, and Katie Britt.

US Congress proposes to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism due to the abduction of Ukrainian children

A bill has been registered in the US Congress that provides for the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return illegally removed Ukrainian children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Details

According to him, the initiators of the document were Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, and Katie Britt.

"This is a powerful signal: crimes against Ukrainian children will not go unpunished."

- Yermak emphasized.

Addition

As of May alone, more than 160,000 Russian war crimes against Ukraine had been officially documented, including the abduction and forced deportation of people.

According to Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk, any crime against children violates the Geneva Conventions and additional protocols. They will be subject to liability from 8 to 12 years in prison.

Recall

US First Lady Melania Trump addressed Vladimir Putin with a personal letter in which she raised the issue of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children. Trump handed over the document during negotiations in Alaska.

Senator Graham threatens to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return Ukrainian children21.08.25, 21:48 • 4955 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
United States Congress
Lindsey Graham
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine