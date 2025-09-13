US Congress proposes to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism due to the abduction of Ukrainian children

A bill has been registered in the US Congress that provides for the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return illegally removed Ukrainian children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

Details

According to him, the initiators of the document were Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, and Katie Britt.

"This is a powerful signal: crimes against Ukrainian children will not go unpunished." - Yermak emphasized.

Addition

As of May alone, more than 160,000 Russian war crimes against Ukraine had been officially documented, including the abduction and forced deportation of people.

According to Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk, any crime against children violates the Geneva Conventions and additional protocols. They will be subject to liability from 8 to 12 years in prison.

Recall

US First Lady Melania Trump addressed Vladimir Putin with a personal letter in which she raised the issue of Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children. Trump handed over the document during negotiations in Alaska.

Senator Graham threatens to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return Ukrainian children