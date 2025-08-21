Senator Graham threatens to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return Ukrainian children

American Senator Lindsey Graham stated that he would promote a bill to officially recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if the Kremlin does not return more than 19,000 Ukrainian children illegally taken during the war. He wrote about this on his X, as reported by UNN.

During the Russian-Ukrainian war, Russia abducted over 19,000 Ukrainian children. Abducting children from their home country is a vile and barbaric act. As I said earlier this year, I intend to push legislation that designates Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law if they do not return the children. - he wrote.

According to him, such a designation would effectively make any economic or commercial contacts with Putin's Russia toxic and dangerous, making cooperation with it unacceptable for most states and international companies.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that American Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal are considering a bill that could officially recognize Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children during the war.