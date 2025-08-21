$41.380.02
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 14933 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 21568 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 13699 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 25314 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 62723 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 71209 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 74051 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 96617 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 221026 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Senator Graham threatens to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

American Senator Lindsey Graham threatens to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. This will happen if the Kremlin does not return 19,000 Ukrainian children taken during the war.

Senator Graham threatens to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if it does not return Ukrainian children

American Senator Lindsey Graham stated that he would promote a bill to officially recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism if the Kremlin does not return more than 19,000 Ukrainian children illegally taken during the war. He wrote about this on his X, as reported by UNN.

During the Russian-Ukrainian war, Russia abducted over 19,000 Ukrainian children. Abducting children from their home country is a vile and barbaric act. As I said earlier this year, I intend to push legislation that designates Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law if they do not return the children.

- he wrote.

According to him, such a designation would effectively make any economic or commercial contacts with Putin's Russia toxic and dangerous, making cooperation with it unacceptable for most states and international companies.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that American Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal are considering a bill that could officially recognize Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children during the war.

Alona Utkina

