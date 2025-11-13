$42.010.06
November 12, 03:53 PM
Zelenskyy spoke with US senators: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US senators, informing them about the situation at the front and the need for weapons. They also discussed increasing pressure on Russia and the return of abducted Ukrainian children.

Zelenskyy spoke with US senators: what was discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US senators on Wednesday. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state clarified that Senators Lindsey Graham, Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, Sheldon Whitehouse, Michael Bennet, Adam Schiff, and Richard Durbin participated in the meeting.

I informed about the situation at the front, particularly in Pokrovsk, the strengthening of air defense, and our needs for weapons. We also meaningfully discussed increasing pressure on Russia, including through sanctions bills in the US Congress. I am sincerely grateful for the senators' work in this area, and it is very important to implement everything to bring peace closer.

- wrote the President.

According to him, the parties also discussed in detail the work to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and the work of US First Lady Melania Trump on this issue.

"Thank you for the unwavering bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine. I am grateful to the US and personally to President Trump for his personal efforts for peace. Thank you for all the support that helps our people defend themselves against Russian aggression," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he "is not afraid" of US President Donald Trump, unlike other Western leaders, because he has "normal," "businesslike," and "constructive" relations with the head of the White House.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

