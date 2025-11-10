Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot systems from the US to strengthen air defense - Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from American manufacturers. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv is working closely with international partners to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky from constant Russian drone attacks.

We want to order 27 Patriot systems from the US. But European states can also temporarily transfer their complexes to Ukraine. - said the head of state.

He emphasized that work on strengthening Ukrainian air defense is ongoing, as Russia is increasingly attacking energy infrastructure ahead of winter. At the same time, he evaded a direct answer to the question of whether the EU and Great Britain are doing enough to support Ukraine.

"It's never enough. Enough is when the war ends. And when Putin understands that he must stop," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

In early November, it became known that Ukrainian air defense was strengthened with Patriot systems, which became possible thanks to Germany's support. President Zelenskyy thanked Chancellor Friedrich Merz for the joint step in protecting against Russian terror.

