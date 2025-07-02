US President Donald Trump has lifted sanctions against Syria starting July 1. In addition, the list of those from whom restrictions were lifted includes a number of Russian banks, institutions, and individuals, UNN reports with reference to the US Department of the Treasury.

Details

The following individuals can be seen on the list of those from whom sanctions have been lifted:

• Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, former president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), ex-head of Kalmykia;

• "Russian Financial Alliance" bank (owned by Ilyumzhinov, the financial institution was deprived of its license in 2016);

• "Tempbank" bank (lost its license in 2017);

• Iranian "World Business Bank";

• RFK-Bank;

• "Promsyrye";

• "Rosoboronexport";

• Global Vision Group;

• "STG Logistic";

• "Maritime Assistance".

It should be noted that, according to Russian media, "Rosoboronexport" is the only state intermediary in Russia for the export and import of weapons.

It is also known about Ilyumzhinov that in 2015 he was accused of supporting the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. At that time, Ilyumzhinov's assets in the United States were frozen.

"I associate this with the fact that I am very active in international activities. In particular, I visited North Korea, Syria, and met with Bashar al-Assad," Ilyumzhinov commented on the situation at the time.

Addition

The United States stopped supplying several important types of weapons to Ukraine, including interceptors for Patriot and high-precision shells. The decision, made in early June, is due to concerns about Washington's own military readiness.