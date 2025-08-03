Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently not ready for serious peace talks with Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the UK Foreign Ministry, David Lammy, writes UNN.

Details

"My sober assessment is that Putin is not ready for serious negotiations. He still has maximalist and imperialist ambitions. The battle that Ukraine has waged with the support of Great Britain, Europe and America is enormous," the minister emphasized.

Lammy also added that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will continue in a year.

"I suspect that in a year, the negotiations will continue. The question is how serious Russia is about these negotiations," Lammy added.

Addition

During a state visit to Great Britain, French President Emmanuel Macron called on the British government to recognize the state of Palestine. This step, in his opinion, is the only way to peace in the Middle East.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Syria on July 5, restoring diplomatic relations after 14 years. The visit took place eight months after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, where Lammy met with the transitional president and foreign minister.