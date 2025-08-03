Putin not ready for serious negotiations - British Foreign Minister

$41.710.00
August 2, 05:16 PM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
UN found that almost no one reads their reports
August 2, 11:16 PM
Enemy attacks on Sumy region: 23 people died in July, over 140 injured
RF is not interested in compromise without Ukraine's capitulation - ISW
Ukraine to be covered by rains on August 3: where to expect thunderstorms and heat
The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 05:16 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 04:52 PM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
July 31, 02:00 PM
Putin not ready for serious negotiations - British Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

British Foreign Minister David Lammy stated that Putin is currently not ready for serious peace negotiations with Ukraine. He believes that negotiations will continue for another year.

Putin not ready for serious negotiations - British Foreign Minister

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently not ready for serious peace talks with Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the UK Foreign Ministry, David Lammy, writes UNN.

Details

"My sober assessment is that Putin is not ready for serious negotiations. He still has maximalist and imperialist ambitions. The battle that Ukraine has waged with the support of Great Britain, Europe and America is enormous," the minister emphasized.

Lammy also added that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will continue in a year.

"I suspect that in a year, the negotiations will continue. The question is how serious Russia is about these negotiations," Lammy added.

Addition

During a state visit to Great Britain, French President Emmanuel Macron called on the British government to recognize the state of Palestine. This step, in his opinion, is the only way to peace in the Middle East.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Syria on July 5, restoring diplomatic relations after 14 years. The visit took place eight months after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, where Lammy met with the transitional president and foreign minister.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
News of the World
David Lammy
Bashar al-Assad
Emmanuel Macron
Syria
France
United Kingdom
Europe
United States
Ukraine
The State of Palestine