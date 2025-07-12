The Kremlin's special services continue their information operation in Syria to discredit Ukraine. This time, the Russians are offering capsules with chemical substances on the so-called Syrian "black arms market." This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Another episode of the Kremlin's information operation in Syria directed against Ukraine — Russian special services are offering on the so-called Syrian "black arms market" another mystical black box with two capsules, which allegedly contain dangerous "chemicals." - say the intelligence.

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence, one of the capsules is labeled: "PU.9424 U", and the second - "HG25 P307 9.99 U92".

"This time, the Muscovites, in addition to the invented "plutonium" [Pu - plutonium], are reviving the old Soviet fable about the so-called "red mercury" [Hg - mercury] - a substance that does not exist in nature," the intelligence adds.

For reference

"Red mercury" is a fabrication of Soviet special services, which was used for a large-scale disinformation campaign in the Middle East in the 80s and 90s of the XX century. The legend about "red mercury", created in Moscow and directed against foreign intelligence services, claimed that this modification of a chemical element could become a material for manufacturing a "terrible" bomb.

The bunglers from Lubyanka claim that the container they brought was purchased from "corrupt officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine" for "immediate sale." emphasize the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

Also, along with fake "elements" for making a "nuclear bomb," the Russians in Syria are offering ten capsules with allegedly "unknown toxic gases" — in fact, these are reagents for an old chemical reconnaissance device that the agents of the aggressor state had already tried to sell earlier as part of an information operation against Ukraine.

"Nothing new or original — Russian special services act according to the patterns of their predecessors from the XX century. So the old mythology about "red mercury" indicates an exacerbation of the genre crisis among the Kremlin's special services. We see how Russia helplessly "goes out of its way," sows conspiracy theories to discredit Ukraine, destabilize the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, where the criminal regime of Putin's friend — Bashar al-Assad — fell. Ukraine is taking all measures, including through military intelligence, to destroy these next hybrid plans of Russia," noted Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

