War with Iran triggered a sharp rise in fuel prices in the US

Retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in the United States have shown a sharp jump, which is a direct consequence of the large-scale military conflict with Iran. Restrictions on oil exports have led to the cost of raw materials exceeding $90 per barrel, increasing inflationary pressure on American consumers. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

According to the AAA association, in the last week alone, the average price of gasoline rose by 11%, reaching $3.32 per gallon, which is the highest figure in the last year and a half.

Economic consequences and reaction of American drivers

The largest price increase was recorded in the Midwest and Southern states, particularly in Georgia, where fuel costs jumped by 40 cents per gallon in just a few days. Americans are forced to review their expenses and limit travel, as a 15% increase in diesel fuel prices significantly affects logistics and the cost of goods.

Despite the US's status as the largest oil producer, dependence on the global market and the import of millions of barrels daily makes domestic prices vulnerable to geopolitical upheavals in the Persian Gulf.

Political risks for the Trump administration

The fuel situation creates a serious challenge for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections in November 2026. Although President Donald Trump previously promised to reduce energy costs by expanding domestic drilling, the current instability is causing discontent even in states that traditionally support him.

