War with Iran triggered a sharp rise in fuel prices in the US

$43.810.0950.900.07
ukenru
05:01 AM • 4418 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
01:30 AM • 14408 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 23051 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 39709 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 47343 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 39179 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 64280 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 28455 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 25790 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 24212 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
1m/s
84%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
135 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 3,500 drones - General StaffMarch 6, 08:30 PM • 8744 views
Trump says Cuba will 'fall soon'March 6, 08:44 PM • 6102 views
Enemy drone crashed near Poltava, damaging a house roofMarch 6, 09:07 PM • 12395 views
Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzersPhotoMarch 6, 10:39 PM • 6980 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warheadMarch 6, 11:51 PM • 18029 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 30647 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 37673 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 64281 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 39008 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 47083 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Marco Rubio
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 14131 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 14889 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 32905 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 29318 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 30928 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

War with Iran triggered a sharp rise in fuel prices in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

Gasoline prices in the US rose by 11% due to the conflict with Iran and oil at $90. This creates political risks for Republicans ahead of the elections.

War with Iran triggered a sharp rise in fuel prices in the US

Retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in the United States have shown a sharp jump, which is a direct consequence of the large-scale military conflict with Iran. Restrictions on oil exports have led to the cost of raw materials exceeding $90 per barrel, increasing inflationary pressure on American consumers. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the AAA association, in the last week alone, the average price of gasoline rose by 11%, reaching $3.32 per gallon, which is the highest figure in the last year and a half.

Economic consequences and reaction of American drivers

The largest price increase was recorded in the Midwest and Southern states, particularly in Georgia, where fuel costs jumped by 40 cents per gallon in just a few days. Americans are forced to review their expenses and limit travel, as a 15% increase in diesel fuel prices significantly affects logistics and the cost of goods.

Despite the US's status as the largest oil producer, dependence on the global market and the import of millions of barrels daily makes domestic prices vulnerable to geopolitical upheavals in the Persian Gulf.

Political risks for the Trump administration

The fuel situation creates a serious challenge for the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections in November 2026. Although President Donald Trump previously promised to reduce energy costs by expanding domestic drilling, the current instability is causing discontent even in states that traditionally support him.

Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran06.03.26, 14:50 • 64283 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
US Elections
Georgia (U.S. state)
Republican Party (United States)
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Iran