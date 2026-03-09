Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and Israel

Russia is helping Iran in its fight against the US and Israel in the current war. This was stated in an interview with NBC News by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reports UNN.

Details

He, in particular, confirmed Tehran's military cooperation with Russia during the US and Israeli military operation in the Middle East.

Military cooperation between Iran and Russia is nothing new. It's no secret. It was in the past, it still exists, and it will continue in the future. They help us in many different ways. I don't have any detailed information. - said Araghchi.

He added that Iran will not allow anyone to interfere "in our internal affairs."

Recall

US President Donald Trump's envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - plan to arrive in Israel on Tuesday for emergency talks. The visit comes amid serious disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv over yesterday's massive attacks on Iranian oil infrastructure.