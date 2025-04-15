Extreme Heat in Australia: Scientists Warn of Danger to an Entire Generation

Due to climate change, Australia is experiencing extreme heat and high temperatures. This not only causes physical harm to the population, but also psychological trauma. This is reported in a publication by ScienceAlert, reports UNN.

Scientists have found that high temperatures in Australia are already affecting living and working conditions. This contributes to the development of mental and behavioral disorders.

If serious measures are not taken to mitigate global warming and the climate crisis worsens, the burden of mental disorders could increase to almost 49% by 2050, the study says. This is especially dangerous for the younger generation in the early stages of life.

According to the study, almost 44% of Australians aged 16 to 85 experience mental disorders at some point in their lives. This is approximately 8.6 million people.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), last year 2024 became the warmest, exceeding the pre-industrial level by 1.55°C. The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere reached its highest level in the last 800,000 years.