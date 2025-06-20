$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran was ready to "consider diplomatic" options

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Tehran's readiness to resume diplomatic discussions on the condition that Israeli aggression ceases and the aggressor is held accountable. This statement came after his talks in Geneva with European foreign ministers, where the possibility of a new nuclear deal was discussed.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran was ready to "consider diplomatic" options

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that Iran is ready to "consider diplomatic issues" provided that "Israeli aggression is stopped." This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Iran is ready to reconsider diplomatic issues, and as soon as the aggression is stopped, and the aggressor is brought to justice for the crimes committed

- said Aragchi, speaking to reporters after several hours of negotiations with European foreign ministers in Geneva.

He also added that Iran supports continued discussion with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the European Union and expresses readiness to meet again in the near future.

Additionally

European and Iranian foreign ministers met to assess Tehran's readiness for negotiations on a new, strengthened nuclear deal. This occurred amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the US expressing readiness for direct contact with Iran.

The conflict escalated after Israel's attack on Iran, which was in response to Tehran's previous attacks. Iran responded with a missile strike.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Geneva
The Guardian
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Iran
