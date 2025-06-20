The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran was ready to "consider diplomatic" options

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that Iran is ready to "consider diplomatic issues" provided that "Israeli aggression is stopped." This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Iran is ready to reconsider diplomatic issues, and as soon as the aggression is stopped, and the aggressor is brought to justice for the crimes committed - said Aragchi, speaking to reporters after several hours of negotiations with European foreign ministers in Geneva.

He also added that Iran supports continued discussion with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the European Union and expresses readiness to meet again in the near future.

Additionally

European and Iranian foreign ministers met to assess Tehran's readiness for negotiations on a new, strengthened nuclear deal. This occurred amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the US expressing readiness for direct contact with Iran.

The conflict escalated after Israel's attack on Iran, which was in response to Tehran's previous attacks. Iran responded with a missile strike.