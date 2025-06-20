Near Tehran, an earthquake occurred amid continued Israeli strikes on Iran

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 11629 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 35390 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 107936 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 106935 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 63215 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 84900 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 83049 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 68624 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45408 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38371 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+15°
3m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 121763 views
Trump is relying on a small circle of advisers as he weighs Iran strikes - mediaJune 20, 10:08 AM • 91331 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 113104 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 35148 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 62032 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 107880 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 106881 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 62219 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 113290 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 121936 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billion04:30 PM • 14410 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 23950 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 29258 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 35284 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 73723 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Near Tehran, an earthquake occurred amid continued Israeli strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

A 5.22 magnitude earthquake occurred in Iran near Tehran and in Qom Province, where a fortified nuclear facility is located. This occurred against the backdrop of continued Israeli airstrikes on Iran, including an attack on the Iranian air defense system "Magar".

Near Tehran, an earthquake occurred amid continued Israeli strikes on Iran

Iran reported earthquakes of magnitude 5.22 in Tehran and Qom province, where the fortified Fordow nuclear facility is located. There were also reports of an attack on an Iranian air defense facility called "Maghar" in Behmai province in southwestern Iran, writes UNN with reference to YNET.news.com.

Details

An earthquake of magnitude 5.22 occurred in Tehran and Qom province. It is there that the fortified Fordow nuclear facility is located, against which Israel, which is currently conducting active airstrikes on Iran, is directing its efforts. The depth of the earthquake was approximately 10 km.

Currently, Israeli strikes on targets in Iran continue. In particular, an attack was launched on the Iranian air defense system "Maghar" in Behmai province in southwestern Iran.

Supplement

In Karachi, more than 200 prisoners escaped from prison, taking advantage of the panic after the earthquake. The administration allowed prisoners to go into the yard, which led to a mass escape.

In Isparta province, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred. A 14-year-old girl died from a panic attack, and more than 60 people were injured.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Tehran
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9