Near Tehran, an earthquake occurred amid continued Israeli strikes on Iran

Iran reported earthquakes of magnitude 5.22 in Tehran and Qom province, where the fortified Fordow nuclear facility is located. There were also reports of an attack on an Iranian air defense facility called "Maghar" in Behmai province in southwestern Iran, writes UNN with reference to YNET.news.com.

Details

Currently, Israeli strikes on targets in Iran continue. In particular, an attack was launched on the Iranian air defense system "Maghar" in Behmai province in southwestern Iran.

Supplement

In Karachi, more than 200 prisoners escaped from prison, taking advantage of the panic after the earthquake. The administration allowed prisoners to go into the yard, which led to a mass escape.

In Isparta province, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred. A 14-year-old girl died from a panic attack, and more than 60 people were injured.