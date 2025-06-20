$41.690.06
"Peace initiatives" of Putin are a demand for Ukraine's capitulation - Center for Strategic Communications

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

The so-called "peace initiatives" of Putin are a demand for Ukraine's capitulation, not real steps towards ending the war. The Kremlin is trying to avoid diplomacy, casting doubt on the legitimacy of democratically elected President Zelenskyy.

"Peace initiatives" of Putin are a demand for Ukraine's capitulation - Center for Strategic Communications

The so-called "peace initiatives" of russian dictator vladimir putin are merely a demand for Ukraine's capitulation. russia evades real steps to end the war, reports the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, writes UNN.

Details

The Center reminds that on June 19, putin stated that he was allegedly ready to "sit down and negotiate" an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine. According to the dictator, he was supposedly ready to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but questioned the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine.

This is cynical manipulation, as it is moscow that evades real steps to end the war, as well as a meeting at the level of state leaders

- the statement says.

It is noted that unlike putin, who has been in power for a quarter of a century, Zelenskyy is a democratically elected President who performs his duties in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine.

Baseless appeals to Zelenskyy's "illegitimacy" are an attempt by the kremlin to avoid true diplomacy and buy time to continue aggression

- noted the Center.

The Center also reported that moscow has currently offered Kyiv nothing but absurd and unacceptable ultimatums. Their fulfillment would effectively mean Ukraine's capitulation.

Supplement

vladimir putin stated that russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but insists on recognizing "realities on the ground." He also cynically called the situation in Ukraine a "tragedy due to the fault of the West" and expressed the opinion that "where a russian soldier's foot treads, that is ours," implying that all of Ukraine is "ours," i.e., "russian."]}1.0

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
