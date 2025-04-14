Ukraine received 170,000 doses of BCG vaccine to protect infants from tuberculosis

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3536 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21300 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17471 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22509 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31597 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65535 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61169 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34159 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59710 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107066 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 21301 views

11:16 AM • 21301 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54355 views

08:09 AM • 54355 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65535 views

07:15 AM • 65535 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

06:47 AM • 61169 views
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61169 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167994 views
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167994 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25455 views

09:21 AM • 25455 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21563 views

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21563 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23166 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25035 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27649 views

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27649 views
Ukraine received 170,000 doses of BCG vaccine to protect infants from tuberculosis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4266 views

A batch of BCG vaccine for newborns in the amount of 170,000 doses has arrived in Ukraine, which is part of the international support for the immunization program. BCG vaccination protects children from severe forms of tuberculosis.

Ukraine received 170,000 doses of BCG vaccine to protect infants from tuberculosis

A batch of BCG vaccine for newborns has been delivered to Ukraine. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine has received 170,000 doses of BCG vaccine, intended for the prevention of tuberculosis among infants. This is another stage of supply within the framework of international partnership aimed at supporting the national immunization program.

BCG vaccination remains a key element in protecting children from severe forms of tuberculosis, which often have a complicated course at an early age and can affect vital organs. Newborns are traditionally vaccinated in the first days of life -  on the third to fifth day after birth.

The received batch of vaccine is part of the cooperation between the Ministry of Health and international organizations. The supply is carried out through UNICEF, and further distribution across the regions is coordinated by the Public Health Center. Funding is provided by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization as part of an agreement signed at the end of last year to support immunization in Ukraine until 2030.

For children who have not been vaccinated in the maternity hospital, there is an opportunity to be vaccinated in medical institutions after examination by a pediatrician or family doctor. According to doctors, timely administration of BCG plays a critical role in protecting the child's body from severe complications of tuberculous infection, which is transmitted by airborne droplets.

Recall

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health assured that tuberculosis is a curable disease. Doctors are doing everything possible to ensure that every patient has a chance to recover, despite their serious condition.

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health refuted the myth about tuberculosis24.03.25, 19:07 • 11038 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyHealth
