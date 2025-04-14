Ukraine received 170,000 doses of BCG vaccine to protect infants from tuberculosis

A batch of BCG vaccine for newborns has been delivered to Ukraine. This was reported by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Ukraine has received 170,000 doses of BCG vaccine, intended for the prevention of tuberculosis among infants. This is another stage of supply within the framework of international partnership aimed at supporting the national immunization program.

BCG vaccination remains a key element in protecting children from severe forms of tuberculosis, which often have a complicated course at an early age and can affect vital organs. Newborns are traditionally vaccinated in the first days of life - on the third to fifth day after birth.

The received batch of vaccine is part of the cooperation between the Ministry of Health and international organizations. The supply is carried out through UNICEF, and further distribution across the regions is coordinated by the Public Health Center. Funding is provided by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization as part of an agreement signed at the end of last year to support immunization in Ukraine until 2030.

For children who have not been vaccinated in the maternity hospital, there is an opportunity to be vaccinated in medical institutions after examination by a pediatrician or family doctor. According to doctors, timely administration of BCG plays a critical role in protecting the child's body from severe complications of tuberculous infection, which is transmitted by airborne droplets.

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health assured that tuberculosis is a curable disease. Doctors are doing everything possible to ensure that every patient has a chance to recover, despite their serious condition.

