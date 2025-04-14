How many tuberculosis patients were detected in Ukraine in March: Center for Public Health announced the figures

$41.180.14
46.610.42
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15398 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13534 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18926 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28371 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60680 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57343 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33460 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59481 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106537 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165509 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
11:16 AM • 15440 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 48631 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 60726 views

Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57368 views

Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165526 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21303 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20550 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22236 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24202 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26843 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

How many tuberculosis patients were detected in Ukraine in March: Center for Public Health announced the figures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7772 views

In March 2025, 1375 cases of tuberculosis were recorded in Ukraine, of which 1028 were new. The majority of patients have the pulmonary form.

In March 2025, 1,375 people with tuberculosis were registered in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the center, 1,028 new cases were recorded in March. More than 280 people have the disease with a relapse, 289 people out of the total number had a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis. Among others, 67 patients are people who have resumed treatment; people after an unsuccessful course of treatment; patients with an unknown history of previous treatment.

Pulmonary form of the disease was detected in 1296 people with tuberculosis, and extrapulmonary form in 79. Out of the total number, 1050 men and 325 women fell ill with tuberculosis in March. 248 patients had HIV-positive status. In March 2025, 1,072 people were cured of tuberculosis.

- added at the Center for Public Health.

Let us remind you

Recently, Ukraine received 170,000 doses of BCG vaccine for the prevention of tuberculosis among infants. This took place within the framework of an international partnership aimed at supporting the national immunization program.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyHealth
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79