How many tuberculosis patients were detected in Ukraine in March: Center for Public Health announced the figures

In March 2025, 1,375 people with tuberculosis were registered in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the center, 1,028 new cases were recorded in March. More than 280 people have the disease with a relapse, 289 people out of the total number had a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis. Among others, 67 patients are people who have resumed treatment; people after an unsuccessful course of treatment; patients with an unknown history of previous treatment.

Pulmonary form of the disease was detected in 1296 people with tuberculosis, and extrapulmonary form in 79. Out of the total number, 1050 men and 325 women fell ill with tuberculosis in March. 248 patients had HIV-positive status. In March 2025, 1,072 people were cured of tuberculosis. - added at the Center for Public Health.

Let us remind you

Recently, Ukraine received 170,000 doses of BCG vaccine for the prevention of tuberculosis among infants. This took place within the framework of an international partnership aimed at supporting the national immunization program.