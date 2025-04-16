Tragic incident in Dnipro: 14-year-old teenager dies from tetanus

A tragic incident was recorded in Dnipro. A 14-year-old child died there from tetanus. Also, a case of whooping cough and six cases of measles were recorded in the city. This was reported by Mykola Lakashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reports UNN.

Details

On March 30, a post by Viktor Mavrutenkov, a Dnipro infectious disease doctor, appeared on Facebook.

"Now from the hospital. A 14-year-old boy, complaints of attacks of spastic pain in the lumbar and thoracic muscles. Rigidity of the occipital muscles, an attempt to bend an attack of pain. An attempt by Kernig or Brudzinski - an attack of pain from which the boy screams. Consciousness 15 points, body temperature is normal. March 17 nail injury. Parents did not seek help, they made heat compresses on the wound. He received only one vaccination in the maternity hospital. The liquor is visually transparent. Suspicion of generalized tetanus."

Apparently, this same boy died later.

"A tragic incident in Dnipro: a 14-year-old child died of tetanus," wrote the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council on his page.

He also added that a case of whooping cough and six cases of measles have been recorded in the city.

According to Lakashuk, a total of over 8,200 patients with acute respiratory viral infections were detected in the region during the week. This is 9.8% less than last week, so the epidemic threshold has not been exceeded.

Additionally

Tetanus is a dangerous infectious disease that affects the nervous system and leads to severe muscle cramps. The risk of death from tetanus, even with medical care, can reach 80%.

The causative agent of tetanus (Clostridium tetani bacteria) enters the human body from soil and animal excrement through wounds, cuts, scratches, burns, animal bites, non-sterile equipment for piercings, tattoos and injections, injuries with sharp objects and wood fragments.

A new 5-in-1 vaccine for infants has appeared in the regions: what you need to know