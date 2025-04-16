Tragic incident in Dnipro: 14-year-old teenager dies from tetanus

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 17335 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 75408 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:15 AM • 40479 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

10:31 AM • 45840 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 52822 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95028 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 06:47 AM • 86750 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35538 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

April 15, 02:47 PM • 60641 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109578 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 93484 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55208 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 30816 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 24946 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 13334 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 75408 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 94173 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 95028 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 86750 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 185777 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 55755 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 30349 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 31311 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32523 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34755 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Tragic incident in Dnipro: 14-year-old teenager dies from tetanus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7294 views

A tragic case of death of a 14-year-old teenager from tetanus was recorded in Dnipro. A case of whooping cough and six cases of measles were also detected in the city, with more than 8,200 cases of acute respiratory viral infections.

Tragic incident in Dnipro: 14-year-old teenager dies from tetanus

A tragic incident was recorded in Dnipro. A 14-year-old child died there from tetanus. Also, a case of whooping cough and six cases of measles were recorded in the city. This was reported by Mykola Lakashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reports UNN.

Details

On March 30, a post by Viktor Mavrutenkov, a Dnipro infectious disease doctor, appeared on Facebook.

"Now from the hospital. A 14-year-old boy, complaints of attacks of spastic pain in the lumbar and thoracic muscles. Rigidity of the occipital muscles, an attempt to bend an attack of pain. An attempt by Kernig or Brudzinski - an attack of pain from which the boy screams. Consciousness 15 points, body temperature is normal. March 17 nail injury. Parents did not seek help, they made heat compresses on the wound. He received only one vaccination in the maternity hospital. The liquor is visually transparent. Suspicion of generalized tetanus."

Apparently, this same boy died later.

"A tragic incident in Dnipro: a 14-year-old child died of tetanus," wrote the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council on his page.

He also added that a case of whooping cough and six cases of measles have been recorded in the city.

According to Lakashuk, a total of over 8,200 patients with acute respiratory viral infections were detected in the region during the week. This is 9.8% less than last week, so the epidemic threshold has not been exceeded.

Additionally

Tetanus is a dangerous infectious disease that affects the nervous system and leads to severe muscle cramps. The risk of death from tetanus, even with medical care, can reach 80%.

The causative agent of tetanus (Clostridium tetani bacteria) enters the human body from soil and animal excrement through wounds, cuts, scratches, burns, animal bites, non-sterile equipment for piercings, tattoos and injections, injuries with sharp objects and wood fragments.

A new 5-in-1 vaccine for infants has appeared in the regions: what you need to know10.03.25, 11:53 • 15243 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealth
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
