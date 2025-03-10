A new 5-in-1 vaccine for infants has appeared in the regions: what you need to know
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Health received 100,000 doses of the combined PENTA-Hib vaccine to protect children from five diseases. The vaccine is free and has already been distributed among the regions for scheduled vaccinations.
100 thousand doses of a combined vaccine that protects children from five diseases at once - diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, and hemophilus infection, are already in the regions, reported the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on Monday, writes UNN.
Medical institutions in the regions received 100 thousand doses of a combined vaccine that protects children from five diseases for free vaccinations. This concerns PENTA-Hib - a combined vaccine for the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, and hemophilus infection in children in their first year of life.
As part of the cooperation with the Ministry of Health, it was procured and delivered to Ukraine by UNICEF. The vaccine, as stated, has already been distributed among the regions based on the declared needs for conducting free vaccinations provided for in the Vaccination Schedule.
"Considering the military challenges and population migration, immunization with such vaccines allows for the protection of young children and facilitates catching up on missed vaccinations more quickly and comfortably. As part of cooperation with international partners, the ministry has already provided such vaccines to the regions," commented the Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Igor Kuzin.
In addition, according to Kuzin, the transition to combined vaccines is one of the changes proposed to the Vaccination Schedule starting from 2026.
Vaccinations can be done for free at state medical institutions or private clinics that have signed agreements with the National Health Service.
